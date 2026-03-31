Coptic Museum of Canada Gift Shop

About this shop
Take a piece of the museum with you wherever you go.
Enjoy your daily coffee or tea in this 13 oz mug as a perfect blend of comfort and Coptic culture.
Stay connected to Coptic culture when you stay hydrated.
Small but meaningful piece. Protect your table while bringing the museum close to your everyday moments.
A beautifully crafted icon plaque portraying the Holy Family’s journey to Egypt. Bringing faith and heritage into your home.
Inspired by Marguerite Nakhla’s work "Watermelon", this apron brings some color and creativity to your daily life.
Bring art into your everyday with this apron featuring Marguerite Nakhla’s artwork "Melon".
[Last Set!] Bring home a piece of the museum. This handcrafted terra-cotta nativity set is the same as the one in our museum collection.
Set of 10 cards & envelopes Ink drawings-Selection of four b/wink drawings of Ontario wilderness scenes by Ghattas G. Ghattas. Perfect for sending messages to your loved ones.
"Marguerite Nakhla. Legacy to Modern Egyptian Art" Written by Fr. Marcos A. Marcos, Helene Moussa & Carolyn M. Ramzy. Published in 2009.
"Hidden Treasures. Canadian Coptic Visual Artists in Southern Ontario" Published in 2011.
"Explore St. Mark’s Coptic Museum An Illustrated Introduction" Written by Helene Moussa. Published in 2016.
"Coptic Icons in a New Light.Narrative Series, 2011-2017" Written by Victor Asaad Fakhoury. Published in 2018. [Bilingual]
"Reflections on the Life and Legacy of Youssef Nassif (1920-2013) and Bedour Latif (1921-2010)" Published in 2025.
"The History of the Coptic Orthodox Church in North America.The First 50 Years (1964 - 2014)" Written by Hegumen Marcos Marcos. Published in 2014.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!