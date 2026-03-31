Coptic Museum of Canada

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Coptic Museum of Canada

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Coptic Museum of Canada Gift Shop

Tall mug with straw item
Tall mug with straw
$30

Take a piece of the museum with you wherever you go.

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Mug (13oz) item
Mug (13oz)
$15

Enjoy your daily coffee or tea in this 13 oz mug as a perfect blend of comfort and Coptic culture.

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Mug (15oz) item
Mug (15oz)
$20

Stay connected to Coptic culture when you stay hydrated.

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Coaster (Museum Logo) item
Coaster (Museum Logo)
$5

Small but meaningful piece. Protect your table while bringing the museum close to your everyday moments.

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Icon-plaque 8" X10" item
Icon-plaque 8" X10"
$30

A beautifully crafted icon plaque portraying the Holy Family’s journey to Egypt. Bringing faith and heritage into your home.

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Apron with Marguerite Nakhla painting "Watermelon" item
Apron with Marguerite Nakhla painting "Watermelon"
$30

Inspired by Marguerite Nakhla’s work "Watermelon", this apron brings some color and creativity to your daily life.

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Apron with Marguerite Nakhla painting "Melon" item
Apron with Marguerite Nakhla painting "Melon"
$30

Bring art into your everyday with this apron featuring Marguerite Nakhla’s artwork "Melon".

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12 pieces terra-cotta Nativity set item
12 pieces terra-cotta Nativity set
$120

[Last Set!] Bring home a piece of the museum. This handcrafted terra-cotta nativity set is the same as the one in our museum collection.

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Set of 10 cards & envelopes item
Set of 10 cards & envelopes
$10

Set of 10 cards & envelopes Ink drawings-Selection of four b/wink drawings of Ontario wilderness scenes by Ghattas G. Ghattas. Perfect for sending messages to your loved ones.

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Marguerite Nakhla. Legacy to Modern Egyptian Art item
Marguerite Nakhla. Legacy to Modern Egyptian Art
$25

"Marguerite Nakhla. Legacy to Modern Egyptian Art" Written by Fr. Marcos A. Marcos, Helene Moussa & Carolyn M. Ramzy. Published in 2009.



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Hidden Treasures item
Hidden Treasures
$10

"Hidden Treasures. Canadian Coptic Visual Artists in Southern Ontario" Published in 2011.

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Explore St. Mark’s Coptic Museum An Illustrated Introduction item
Explore St. Mark’s Coptic Museum An Illustrated Introduction
$15

"Explore St. Mark’s Coptic Museum An Illustrated Introduction" Written by Helene Moussa. Published in 2016.

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Coptic Icons in a New Light. Narrative Series, 2011-2017 item
Coptic Icons in a New Light. Narrative Series, 2011-2017
$30

"Coptic Icons in a New Light.Narrative Series, 2011-2017" Written by Victor Asaad Fakhoury. Published in 2018. [Bilingual]

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Reflections on the Life and Legacy of Youssef and Bedour item
Reflections on the Life and Legacy of Youssef and Bedour
$18

"Reflections on the Life and Legacy of Youssef Nassif (1920-2013) and Bedour Latif (1921-2010)" Published in 2025.

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The History of the Coptic Orthodox Church in North America item
The History of the Coptic Orthodox Church in North America
$25

"The History of the Coptic Orthodox Church in North America.The First 50 Years (1964 - 2014)" Written by Hegumen Marcos Marcos. Published in 2014.



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Test item
$1

Test item only

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Test item 2 item
Test item 2
$1
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