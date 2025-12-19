Mission Peru 2026 Silent Auction Fundraiser

Learn how to make authentic Vietnamese Pho from a Vietnamese family in a fun, interactive, live cooking experience! In this one-hour class, you and a guest will be guided step-by-step through the heart of pho-making, from building a rich, flavorful broth to preparing each ingredient that brings the bowl together.

This ticket is valid for two people, so bring a friend, spouse, or family member and enjoy learning together.

You’ll watch a live cooking demonstration, ask questions in real time, and pick up practical tips you can actually use at home.



✨ Special Bonus: After the demo, we’ll sit down and enjoy a delicious bowl of Pho together — because good food is meant to be shared.



Main Goals of the Class: