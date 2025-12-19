Mission Peru 2026 Silent Auction Fundraiser

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Step into the world of Pokemon TCG with this elite trainer box from Pokemoncenter.com! Contains:
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Tamiya vintage BMW kits are scale plastic model assemblies that let hobbyists build a detailed replica of classic BMW cars in miniature form. These are not ready-to-run vehicles — instead, they come as parts on sprues that you assemble and (often) paint yourself. The kits often reflect older or historic vehicles or are themselves older “vintage” kits from Tamiya’s long history of producing quality models.
Starting bid
Authentic Gucci wallet with classic GG embossed leather pattern
Starting bid
Enjoy a professional 45-minute grooming haircut tailored to your style. Services include clean fades, tapers, trims, and classic cuts. Attention to detail, neat finish, and a fresh, confident look every time. Perfect for anyone wanting a sharp, well-groomed haircut while supporting a great cause.
Starting bid
A fun and stress-free haircut experience for kids! Includes a professional kids’ haircut with their favorite TV shows playing during the session to keep them relaxed and entertained. Styles include simple trims, fades, and tapers. Done with patience and care. Fun for kids!
Starting bid
You’re invited to a fun, laid-back evening of smoky flavors, shared laughs, and real fellowship. Join Pastor John and his family for a backyard BBQ feast, cooked by a true meat enthusiast with a pastor’s heart for bringing people around the table. Expect bold flavors, easy conversation, and all the best summer patio vibes. This dinner is for up to four guests and will be hosted at our home on a mutually agreed date. Come hungry—for BBQ and even better company.
Starting bid
Starting bid
A reusable 2-pack of kids’ stainless steel water bottles designed to make hydration easy and fun for children.
Starting bid
Learn how to make authentic Vietnamese Pho from a Vietnamese family in a fun, interactive, live cooking experience! In this one-hour class, you and a guest will be guided step-by-step through the heart of pho-making, from building a rich, flavorful broth to preparing each ingredient that brings the bowl together.
This ticket is valid for two people, so bring a friend, spouse, or family member and enjoy learning together.
You’ll watch a live cooking demonstration, ask questions in real time, and pick up practical tips you can actually use at home.
✨ Special Bonus: After the demo, we’ll sit down and enjoy a delicious bowl of Pho together — because good food is meant to be shared.
Main Goals of the Class:
Starting bid
Learn how to make authentic Vietnamese pho from a Vietnamese family in a fun, interactive, live cooking experience! In this one-hour class, you and a guest will be guided step-by-step through the heart of pho-making, from building a rich, flavorful broth to preparing each ingredient that brings the bowl together.
This ticket is valid for two people, so bring a friend, spouse, or family member and enjoy learning together.
You’ll watch a live cooking demonstration, ask questions in real time, and pick up practical tips you can actually use at home.
✨ Special Bonus: After the demo, we’ll sit down and enjoy a delicious bowl of Pho together — because good food is meant to be shared.
Main Goals of the Class:
Starting bid
Starting bid
Calvin Klein Eternity Moment is a fresh, romantic floral fragrance for women, typically available in a 100ml (3.4 oz) Eau de Parfum spray. Launched in 2004, it features notes of lychee, guava, peony, and musk, making it ideal for daily wear.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Calling all Chick-fil-A lovers! This awesome gift basket is packed with:
Bid on this basket and enjoy some delicious meals while repping your favorite fast-food spot—all while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Ever found yourself tapping along to the radio on your steering wheel? It’s time to move from the dashboard to the drum throne! Perfect Harmony Music Studio Ltd. invites you to a high-energy, private drumming class designed to unlock your inner rhythm. Whether you’re a total beginner or looking to sharpen your timing, our pro instructors will guide you through the essentials of coordination, tempo, and the "pocket" that holds the band together.
Starting bid
From campfire singalongs to stadium solos, the guitar is the ultimate instrument of expression. Perfect Harmony Music Studio Ltd. is offering a bespoke private class tailored to your musical tastes. Skip the confusing online tutorials and get hands-on instruction from a professional. You’ll learn how to hold the instrument, play your first chords, and start your journey toward becoming the guitarist you’ve always wanted to be.
Starting bid
Fruits include:
Starting bid
Fruits include:
Starting bid
Fruits include:
Starting bid
Starting bid
Ibanez Performance Series Acoustic Guitar
Model: PF60 – Classic Black Finish
Looking for a beautiful, full-sounding acoustic guitar?
This Ibanez PF60 delivers warm tone, rich projection, and comfortable playability — perfect for worship, campfire praise, beginners, or seasoned players.
✔ Classic dreadnought body
✔ Smooth neck and easy action
✔ Elegant black finish
✔ Great for worship teams or personal devotion
Whether you’re starting your musical journey or adding to your collection, this guitar is ready to inspire.
Every dollar raised helps support our Mission Trip — thank you for investing in lives and the Gospel!
Note: A guitar stand is not included!
Starting bid
Ultrasonic Mist Technology: Uses ultrasonic vibrations to turn a mixture of water and essential oils into a fine mist, dispersing scent without heat or flame.
Multiple Run Modes: Typically offers high, low, and intermittent mist settings — so you can adjust how long it runs (up to about 10 hours total).
LED Light Options: Built-in LED mood lighting with multiple colours and modes (including a candle-like flicker and changing colour cycle). You can choose to use the lights independently of the mist.
Automatic Shut-off: For safety, the diffuser turns off automatically when the water runs low.
Quiet Operation: Designed to run quietly (below ~44 dB) so it won’t disturb sleep or relaxation time.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Relive the Classics — Anytime, Anywhere!
Enjoy thousands of built-in retro games on this portable R36MAX handheld console with a vibrant 4″ display and smooth controls. Perfect for kids, teens, and nostalgic adults!
✔ 64GB Storage — Loaded with Classic Games
✔ Bright IPS Screen
✔ Rechargeable & Travel-Ready
✔ Great Gift for Any Gamer
Whether you're reliving childhood memories or introducing classic games to the next generation, this console delivers hours of fun.
Starting bid
One 30-minute combined therapy session featuring Focused Shockwave (ESWT) and Extracorporeal Magnetotransduction Therapy (EMTT)
Non-invasive, complementary treatments provided by, Dr C. Lu, a specialist physician. These therapies support healing for a variety of musculoskeletal conditions, including chronic pain, tendinopathy, and fractures.
Focused Shockwave delivers targeted, high-energy acoustic pulses to specific tissues, while EMTT uses magnetic fields to reduce inflammation and enhance cellular repair. When combined, these therapies are designed to promote faster and more effective recovery.
This combination reduces inflammation, increases blood flow, accelerates bone/tissue repair, and provides pain relief, often allowing for earlier treatment of acute, highly irritable conditions.
Starting bid
Enjoy a baking and cupcake decorating session for two people, generously hosted by Wendy, at the church.,
This hands-on experience will last approximately 2 hours and includes baking cupcakes and decorating them with a variety of toppings and designs. Perfect for kids and a fun, creative activity to enjoy together.
Starting bid
“Intro to Family Medicine” workshop with an experienced family practitioner, Dr V Cheung, for anyone interested in learning about the medical field. This will be a 2-hour hands-on class for 4-6 people learning about basic medical tools and physical examination (grade 9 and up)
Starting bid
Enjoy a generous and delicious experience with this exclusive voucher generously donated by a local owner of Cobs Bread!
The highest bidder will receive access to $200–$300 worth of freshly baked products, perfect for sharing with family, friends, small groups, or special celebrations. From artisan breads and sweet pastries to crowd-favorite treats, you’ll have the opportunity to select from a wide assortment of handcrafted baked goods made fresh daily.
Whether you’re hosting a gathering, blessing your small group, treating your workplace, or simply stocking up on delicious essentials, this voucher offers incredible value and flexibility.
NOTE: This Exclusive Voucher is only valid at the following location: 4099 Erin Mills Pkwy #11b, Mississauga, ON L5L 3P9
Starting bid
Fantini Sangiovese IGT & Strewn Rogue's Lot Cabernet Sauvignon Cabernet Franc VQA
Starting bid
Keep your yard looking neat and well-maintained with this lawn mowing service! Perfect for busy families or anyone who wants a clean, polished lawn without the hassle. Let us take care of the hard work so you can enjoy a tidy, refreshed outdoor space. A great way to boost your home’s curb appeal just in time for the warmer months!
This package includes:
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of sailing on the iconic Hobie 16. Known for its legendary speed and twin-trapeze excitement, the Hobie 16 offers a perspective of Lake Ontario you simply can’t get from the shore.
Feel the spray of the freshwater and the pull of the wind as you and your guest(s) sail through the waves during a beautiful summer afternoon. Whether you’re looking for a high-adrenaline ride or a scenic cruise past the GTA skyline, this experience is tailored to your pace. Sailing will take place on a date and time agreed upon by the participants and the skipper (Dennis Liang).
More Details:
Around 2 hours long (weather permitting). Depart and return from the Mississauga Sailing Club. We will provide you with a PFD/lifejacket if you do not have one.
Guest capacity is 2 adults OR 1 adult with up to 2 youth (ages 12 and older).
*You will get wet. If you choose maximum excitement, you might even end up in the water.
Starting bid
Mug in porcelain
Decorations are screen-printed and applied by hand
In the Les Cabanes collection, small houses feature herringbone designs and patterns. This joyful jumble adorns three new porcelain mugs and two sets.
Made in France
Designed by Nigel Peake
Capacity: 25 cl | Dimensions: H 9.7 x D 8.5 cm
Starting bid
Starting bid
2025 vinyl and plush collectible figure from The Monsters series, featuring a distinctive seated pose.
Designed with a vibrant, often colorful, look and a plush body with a vinyl face, this 6-inch (approx. 8.7 CM) figure is designed as a keychain accessory with a swiveling head and adjustable arms.
Starting bid
Official collaboration:
• An officially licensed collectible from Pop Mart’s THE MONSTERS – Pin for Love line — a popular series of small pendants and charms inspired by the iconic Labubu character.
Design & Style:
• Each pendant includes a letter charm (“C” in this case) that can help you spell names, initials, or fun words.
• Typically made from vinyl/plush and alloy/enamel details for a cute and durable finish that works as a keychain or bag charm.
Blind Box Format:
• Comes sealed, and the specific letter inside is random — you’ll open it to reveal which variant you got.
📏 Size & Materials:
• The pendants in this series are designed for everyday carry — sized to clip onto backpacks, purses, or keys.
Collectible Appeal:
• Part of a broader Pin for Love collection meant to let fans collect the whole alphabet or trade letters with others.
Starting bid
Labubu Popmart The Monsters:
1) Wacky Mart Series
2) Cheers Series
Starting bid
Pop Land Exclusive!
Starting bid
The Munro Scottie Dog “Love You” is an adorable and heartwarming decorative piece that captures the charm of the classic Scottish Terrier. Designed with sweet detailing and a playful expression, this lovable pup often features a “Love You” message—making it a perfect gift for someone special.
Crafted with quality materials and a smooth, polished finish, the Scottie dog showcases fine details such as textured fur, perky ears, and a proud stance. Its compact size makes it ideal for displaying on shelves, desks, nightstands, or as part of a sentimental collection.
Whether given for Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, birthdays, or just because, the Munro Scottie Dog “Love You” adds a touch of warmth and affection to any space. A charming keepsake for dog lovers and collectors alike.
Starting bid
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Unleash your creativity with a personalized two-day animation or character design in-person class! Each session is 2 hours long, giving you hands-on experience learning the foundations used in the animation industry.
Option 1: Animation Basics
Learn core animation principles such as anticipation, squash and stretch, and timing. By the end of the workshop, you’ll animate a simple sequence of your own!
Option 2: Character Design Fundamentals
Discover what makes a strong, memorable character. Explore shape language, color language, and visual storytelling techniques used by professional animators.
The class can be done using Procreate (must be purchased separately), another animation app, traditional sticky notes, paper or by using my iPad during the session.
Perfect for all ages but maybe not babies, beginners, aspiring artists, or anyone curious about animation!
Starting bid
Always wanted to worship on piano but don't know how to turn chords into music? Do you feel helpless without sheet music? Are you feeling trapped in the key of C but want to play in all the colors of the keyboard?
This package offers four, 1 hour sessions, at your home (or at the instructor's home if you don't have a piano) to help you increase your confidence in playing worships songs (or any song) using chord progressions only.
Lessons available to all skill levels, including complete novice - worship can be accessible to all! Lessons will be catered to experience level and specific interests.
About the Instructor: After Deborah Mok obtained her associate diploma (ARCT) in piano, she was burnt out and couldn't touch the piano again for 5 years. Worship re-ignited her joy for music but she found that live worship required a completely different set of skills compared to classical performance. She hopes to make this skill more accessible to others who also seek to learn to freely worship using only chord progressions.
Starting bid
What's included:
Starting bid
Color: Grey
Case, Charger, Cable included
Starting bid
Color: Silver
Case, Charger, Cable included
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!