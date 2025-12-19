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Mississauga Chinese Alliance Church

About this event

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Mission Peru 2026 Silent Auction Fundraiser

Pick-up location

5710 Kennedy Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Z 1T1, Canada

Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet— White Flare Elite Trainer Box item
Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet— White Flare Elite Trainer Box
$50

Starting bid

Step into the world of Pokemon TCG with this elite trainer box from Pokemoncenter.com! Contains:

  • 11 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—White Flare booster packs
  • 1 Full-art foil promo card featuring Tornadus with a Pokémon Center logo
  • 65 Card sleeves featuring expansion-themed artwork
  • 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards
  • A Player’s Guide to the Scarlet & Violet—White Flare expansion
  • 6 Damage-counter dice
  • 1 Competition-legal coin-flip die
  • 2 Plastic condition markers
  • A Collector’s box to hold everything, with 4 dividers for organization
MEGA Pokémon Building Toys Set: Gyarados item
MEGA Pokémon Building Toys Set: Gyarados
$30

Starting bid

  • Fully mechanized Gyarados building set designed for adult builders
  • Includes buildable display case with animated ocean environment
  • Turning hand-activated crank activates swimming motion, opening mouth, flapping tail and pivoting neck
  • 2186 bricks and pieces combine with all MEGA Pokemon building sets and are compatible with other name brands
  • Ideal for ages 12 and up, toy helps to develop creativity and problem-solving skills
  • Officially licensed by The Pokemon Company International
MEGA Pokémon Toy Building Set: Jumbo Pokeball item
MEGA Pokémon Toy Building Set: Jumbo Pokeball
$10

Starting bid

  • Buildable Poke Ball construction set with a 5-inch circumference
  • Features special light piece which illuminates the ball with the touch of a button
  • Comes with stand for display
  • 303 bricks and pieces combine with all Mega Construx building sets and are compatible with other name brands
  • Ideal for ages 6 and up, these constructions toys provide build-and-play experiences to help develop creativity and problem-solving skills
TAMIYA BMW Vintage Car Model item
TAMIYA BMW Vintage Car Model
$20

Starting bid

Tamiya vintage BMW kits are scale plastic model assemblies that let hobbyists build a detailed replica of classic BMW cars in miniature form. These are not ready-to-run vehicles — instead, they come as parts on sprues that you assemble and (often) paint yourself. The kits often reflect older or historic vehicles or are themselves older “vintage” kits from Tamiya’s long history of producing quality models.

  • Scale – Most are in 1:24 scale, meaning the finished model is 1/24 the size of the real car — a common size for show/display models.
  • Parts Included – Injection-molded plastic pieces for the body, chassis, interior, engine, and wheels. Many kits include detailed parts like separate bumpers, steering wheels, and decals.
  • Assembly Required – You’ll usually need model glue/cement, paint, and tools (like hobby knives and sanding sticks) to build and finish the model.
  • Detailing – Tamiya kits are known for accurate body shapes, crisp detailing (like the BMW kidney grille), and realistic interior / suspension components that reward careful builders.
  • Collector Appeal – Older Tamiya BMW kits from the 1970s or 1980s are now collectible, often selling on hobby and vintage markets complete in original boxes.


Gucci GG Money Clip Wallet item
Gucci GG Money Clip Wallet
$50

Starting bid

Authentic Gucci wallet with classic GG embossed leather pattern

  • Sleek black leather exterior with subtle branded texture
  • Integrated metal money clip for secure cash storage
  • Multiple card slots for everyday essentials
  • Compact, slim profile — great for front or back pocket carry
  • Made in Italy with high-quality craftsmanship
Adult Grooming Haircut item
Adult Grooming Haircut
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a professional 45-minute grooming haircut tailored to your style. Services include clean fades, tapers, trims, and classic cuts. Attention to detail, neat finish, and a fresh, confident look every time. Perfect for anyone wanting a sharp, well-groomed haircut while supporting a great cause.

Kids Haircut Experience item
Kids Haircut Experience
$5

Starting bid

A fun and stress-free haircut experience for kids! Includes a professional kids’ haircut with their favorite TV shows playing during the session to keep them relaxed and entertained. Styles include simple trims, fades, and tapers. Done with patience and care. Fun for kids!

BBQ dinner with the Mah Family item
BBQ dinner with the Mah Family
$50

Starting bid

You’re invited to a fun, laid-back evening of smoky flavors, shared laughs, and real fellowship. Join Pastor John and his family for a backyard BBQ feast, cooked by a true meat enthusiast with a pastor’s heart for bringing people around the table. Expect bold flavors, easy conversation, and all the best summer patio vibes. This dinner is for up to four guests and will be hosted at our home on a mutually agreed date. Come hungry—for BBQ and even better company.

Alexa Echo Pop item
Alexa Echo Pop
$10

Starting bid

Reduce Hydro Pro Kids Water Bottle 2‑Pack item
Reduce Hydro Pro Kids Water Bottle 2‑Pack
$20

Starting bid

A reusable 2-pack of kids’ stainless steel water bottles designed to make hydration easy and fun for children.

  • Capacity: 14 oz (approx. 7.5" - 8" tall).
  • Insulation: Vacuum-insulated, keeps drinks cold for hours.
  • Design: 18/8 Stainless steel, BPA-free, leak-proof, and sweat-proof.
  • Usage: Features a carry loop, non-slip base, and fits in car cup holders.
  • Care: Dishwasher safe lids; hand-wash body.
Authentic Vietnamese Pho Tutorial Ticket#1 item
Authentic Vietnamese Pho Tutorial Ticket#1
$30

Starting bid

Learn how to make authentic Vietnamese Pho from a Vietnamese family in a fun, interactive, live cooking experience! In this one-hour class, you and a guest will be guided step-by-step through the heart of pho-making, from building a rich, flavorful broth to preparing each ingredient that brings the bowl together.

This ticket is valid for two people, so bring a friend, spouse, or family member and enjoy learning together.
You’ll watch a live cooking demonstration, ask questions in real time, and pick up practical tips you can actually use at home.


Special Bonus: After the demo, we’ll sit down and enjoy a delicious bowl of Pho together — because good food is meant to be shared.


Main Goals of the Class:

  • Learn how to prepare a rich, authentic Pho broth from start to finish
  • Learn how to properly prepare and assemble each ingredient
Authentic Vietnamese Pho Tutorial Ticket#2 item
Authentic Vietnamese Pho Tutorial Ticket#2
$30

Starting bid

Learn how to make authentic Vietnamese pho from a Vietnamese family in a fun, interactive, live cooking experience! In this one-hour class, you and a guest will be guided step-by-step through the heart of pho-making, from building a rich, flavorful broth to preparing each ingredient that brings the bowl together.

This ticket is valid for two people, so bring a friend, spouse, or family member and enjoy learning together.
You’ll watch a live cooking demonstration, ask questions in real time, and pick up practical tips you can actually use at home.


Special Bonus: After the demo, we’ll sit down and enjoy a delicious bowl of Pho together — because good food is meant to be shared.


Main Goals of the Class:

  • Learn how to prepare a rich, authentic Pho broth from start to finish
  • Learn how to properly prepare and assemble each ingredient
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor item
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor
$50

Starting bid

Calvin Klein: Eternity Moment, Eau de Parfum for Women item
Calvin Klein: Eternity Moment, Eau de Parfum for Women
$20

Starting bid

Calvin Klein Eternity Moment is a fresh, romantic floral fragrance for women, typically available in a 100ml (3.4 oz) Eau de Parfum spray. Launched in 2004, it features notes of lychee, guava, peony, and musk, making it ideal for daily wear.

Professional wall painting service #1- up to 600 sqft item
Professional wall painting service #1- up to 600 sqft
$300

Starting bid

  • Equivalent to about 3-4 rooms in a house, OR a condo unit
  • 1 color code of your choice from Sherwin Williams paints
  • Includes wall repair, patching, sanding, and painting (ceiling, baseboards, windows, and doors not included)
  • Preparation prior to painting will be discussed with winner. Company info at:  https://torontosuiterentals.com 
Professional wall painting service #2 - upto 1000 sqft item
Professional wall painting service #2 - upto 1000 sqft
$500

Starting bid

  • Equivalent to about 4-5 rooms in a house, OR a large condo unit
  • Includes paint for 1 color code of your choice from Sherwin Williams paints
  • Includes wall repair, patching, sanding, and painting (ceiling, baseboards, windows, and doors not included)
  • Preparation prior to painting will be discussed with winner. 
  • Company info at:  https://torontosuiterentals.com 
Chick-fil-A Fan Gift Basket item
Chick-fil-A Fan Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Calling all Chick-fil-A lovers! This awesome gift basket is packed with:

  • 15 Chick-fil-A free burger passes
  • Official Chick-fil-A merchandise
  • Assorted branded items and surprises

Bid on this basket and enjoy some delicious meals while repping your favorite fast-food spot—all while supporting a great cause!

Kingston HyperX Fury RGB 16 GB DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory item
Kingston HyperX Fury RGB 16 GB DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory
$50

Starting bid

Feel the Beat: Private Percussion Class item
Feel the Beat: Private Percussion Class
$100

Starting bid

Ever found yourself tapping along to the radio on your steering wheel? It’s time to move from the dashboard to the drum throne! Perfect Harmony Music Studio Ltd. invites you to a high-energy, private drumming class designed to unlock your inner rhythm. Whether you’re a total beginner or looking to sharpen your timing, our pro instructors will guide you through the essentials of coordination, tempo, and the "pocket" that holds the band together.

  • Experience Includes: 30-minute private lessons (10 total sessions) on a professional studio kit.
  • What You'll Learn: Basic stick technique, essential drum beats, and how to play along to your favorite track.
  • The Vibe: High-energy, loud, and incredibly fun.
Strike a Chord: Private Guitar Class item
Strike a Chord: Private Guitar Class
$100

Starting bid

From campfire singalongs to stadium solos, the guitar is the ultimate instrument of expression. Perfect Harmony Music Studio Ltd. is offering a bespoke private class tailored to your musical tastes. Skip the confusing online tutorials and get hands-on instruction from a professional. You’ll learn how to hold the instrument, play your first chords, and start your journey toward becoming the guitarist you’ve always wanted to be.

  • Experience Includes: 30-minute private lessons (10 total sessions) in a professional studio environment.
  • What You'll Learn: Proper hand positioning, basic chords, and a simple song to take home and practice.
  • The Vibe: Creative, rewarding, and tailored to your favorite genre (Rock, Pop, Jazz, or Blues).
Fruit Basket#1 item
Fruit Basket#1
$20

Starting bid

Fruits include:

  • Strawberries
  • Blueberries
  • Raspberries
  • Navel Oranges
  • Green Grapes
  • Clementines
  • Pineapple
Fruit Basket#2 item
Fruit Basket#2
$20

Starting bid

Fruits include:

  • Strawberries
  • Blueberries
  • Raspberries
  • Navel Oranges
  • Green Grapes
  • Clementines
  • Pineapple
Fruit Basket#3 item
Fruit Basket#3
$20

Starting bid

Fruits include:

  • Strawberries
  • Blueberries
  • Raspberries
  • Navel Oranges
  • Green Grapes
  • Clementines
  • Pineapple
Two Owala Tumblers item
Two Owala Tumblers
$20

Starting bid

  • 2-in-1 Lid Functionality: Allows users to either sip upright through a built-in straw or tilt back to swig through a wide opening.
  • Insulation & Material: Made from durable, BPA-free stainless steel with triple-layer insulation to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours (or hot in specialized models like the SmoothSip).
  • Portability & Design: Designed to fit in most cup holders and includes a sturdy, comfortable handle for easy transport.
  • Cleaning & Maintenance: Feature a wide mouth for easy cleaning and adding ice; lids are dishwasher-safe, while the bottles are generally hand-washable.
  • Leak Resistance: Equipped with secure, locking lids to prevent spills during travel. 
Acoustic Guitar: Ibanez PF60 item
Acoustic Guitar: Ibanez PF60
$50

Starting bid

Ibanez Performance Series Acoustic Guitar

Model: PF60 – Classic Black Finish


Looking for a beautiful, full-sounding acoustic guitar?

This Ibanez PF60 delivers warm tone, rich projection, and comfortable playability — perfect for worship, campfire praise, beginners, or seasoned players.

✔ Classic dreadnought body

✔ Smooth neck and easy action

✔ Elegant black finish

✔ Great for worship teams or personal devotion

Whether you’re starting your musical journey or adding to your collection, this guitar is ready to inspire.

Every dollar raised helps support our Mission Trip — thank you for investing in lives and the Gospel!

Note: A guitar stand is not included!

BNIB Essential Oil Ultrasonic Diffuser item
BNIB Essential Oil Ultrasonic Diffuser
$10

Starting bid

Ultrasonic Mist Technology: Uses ultrasonic vibrations to turn a mixture of water and essential oils into a fine mist, dispersing scent without heat or flame.

Multiple Run Modes: Typically offers high, low, and intermittent mist settings — so you can adjust how long it runs (up to about 10 hours total).
LED Light Options: Built-in LED mood lighting with multiple colours and modes (including a candle-like flicker and changing colour cycle). You can choose to use the lights independently of the mist.
Automatic Shut-off: For safety, the diffuser turns off automatically when the water runs low.
Quiet Operation: Designed to run quietly (below ~44 dB) so it won’t disturb sleep or relaxation time.

  • Water Reservoir: ~180 mL (about 6 fl oz)
  • Run Time: Up to ~10 hours depending on mist mode
  • Coverage Area: Medium rooms (~323 sq ft)
  • Noise Level: <44 dB (very quiet)
  • Size: Compact design around 13.5 × 13.5 × 19 cm
Borosilicate Tea Mugs & Tea Infuser Set item
Borosilicate Tea Mugs & Tea Infuser Set
$10

Starting bid

  • Borosilicate Glass Mug: Heat-resistant, lightweight, and strong — won’t crack from hot water and stays comfortable to hold.
  • Fine-Mesh Stainless Steel Infuser: Ensures even steeping and keeps leaves contained for a clean cup.
  • Clear Design: Watch tea leaves expand and the color develop as your brew steeps.
  • Easy to Clean: Removable infuser and dishwasher-safe components make cleanup quick.
  • Perfect Size: Ideal capacity for a generous serving of tea without feeling bulky.
Titan Cooler with Snacks & Drinks item
Titan Cooler with Snacks & Drinks
$10

Starting bid

R36MAX Retro Handheld Game Console item
R36MAX Retro Handheld Game Console
$40

Starting bid

Relive the Classics — Anytime, Anywhere!

Enjoy thousands of built-in retro games on this portable R36MAX handheld console with a vibrant 4″ display and smooth controls. Perfect for kids, teens, and nostalgic adults!

✔ 64GB Storage — Loaded with Classic Games

✔ Bright IPS Screen

✔ Rechargeable & Travel-Ready

✔ Great Gift for Any Gamer

Whether you're reliving childhood memories or introducing classic games to the next generation, this console delivers hours of fun.

ESWT & EMTT Therapy Session item
ESWT & EMTT Therapy Session
$50

Starting bid

One 30-minute combined therapy session featuring Focused Shockwave (ESWT) and Extracorporeal Magnetotransduction Therapy (EMTT)


Non-invasive, complementary treatments provided by, Dr C. Lu, a specialist physician. These therapies support healing for a variety of musculoskeletal conditions, including chronic pain, tendinopathy, and fractures.


Focused Shockwave delivers targeted, high-energy acoustic pulses to specific tissues, while EMTT uses magnetic fields to reduce inflammation and enhance cellular repair. When combined, these therapies are designed to promote faster and more effective recovery.


This combination reduces inflammation, increases blood flow, accelerates bone/tissue repair, and provides pain relief, often allowing for earlier treatment of acute, highly irritable conditions.

Baking & Cupcake Decoration Session item
Baking & Cupcake Decoration Session
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a baking and cupcake decorating session for two people, generously hosted by Wendy, at the church.,


This hands-on experience will last approximately 2 hours and includes baking cupcakes and decorating them with a variety of toppings and designs. Perfect for kids and a fun, creative activity to enjoy together.

Intro to Family Medicine Workshop item
Intro to Family Medicine Workshop
$20

Starting bid

“Intro to Family Medicine” workshop with an experienced family practitioner, Dr V Cheung, for anyone interested in learning about the medical field. This will be a 2-hour hands-on class for 4-6 people learning about basic medical tools and physical examination (grade 9 and up)

Cobs Bread: Exclusive Voucher item
Cobs Bread: Exclusive Voucher
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a generous and delicious experience with this exclusive voucher generously donated by a local owner of Cobs Bread!

The highest bidder will receive access to $200–$300 worth of freshly baked products, perfect for sharing with family, friends, small groups, or special celebrations. From artisan breads and sweet pastries to crowd-favorite treats, you’ll have the opportunity to select from a wide assortment of handcrafted baked goods made fresh daily.

Whether you’re hosting a gathering, blessing your small group, treating your workplace, or simply stocking up on delicious essentials, this voucher offers incredible value and flexibility.

NOTE: This Exclusive Voucher is only valid at the following location: 4099 Erin Mills Pkwy #11b, Mississauga, ON L5L 3P9

Wine Bottle Combo item
Wine Bottle Combo
$10

Starting bid

Fantini Sangiovese IGT & Strewn Rogue's Lot Cabernet Sauvignon Cabernet Franc VQA

Lawn Mowing Service item
Lawn Mowing Service
$20

Starting bid

Keep your yard looking neat and well-maintained with this lawn mowing service! Perfect for busy families or anyone who wants a clean, polished lawn without the hassle. Let us take care of the hard work so you can enjoy a tidy, refreshed outdoor space. A great way to boost your home’s curb appeal just in time for the warmer months!

This package includes:

  • Full lawn mow (front and back yard)
  • Grass clipping cleanup
  • No equipment required from the homeowner.
Catch the Wind: A Lake Ontario Sailing Adventure! item
Catch the Wind: A Lake Ontario Sailing Adventure!
$50

Starting bid

Experience the thrill of sailing on the iconic Hobie 16. Known for its legendary speed and twin-trapeze excitement, the Hobie 16 offers a perspective of Lake Ontario you simply can’t get from the shore.

Feel the spray of the freshwater and the pull of the wind as you and your guest(s) sail through the waves during a beautiful summer afternoon. Whether you’re looking for a high-adrenaline ride or a scenic cruise past the GTA skyline, this experience is tailored to your pace. Sailing will take place on a date and time agreed upon by the participants and the skipper (Dennis Liang).


More Details:
Around 2 hours long (weather permitting). Depart and return from the Mississauga Sailing Club. We will provide you with a PFD/lifejacket if you do not have one.

Guest capacity is 2 adults OR 1 adult with up to 2 youth (ages 12 and older)

*You will get wet. If you choose maximum excitement, you might even end up in the water.


Les Cabanes blue Herringbone Mug item
Les Cabanes blue Herringbone Mug
$50

Starting bid

Mug in porcelain
Decorations are screen-printed and applied by hand

In the Les Cabanes collection, small houses feature herringbone designs and patterns. This joyful jumble adorns three new porcelain mugs and two sets.

Made in France

Designed by Nigel Peake

Capacity: 25 cl | Dimensions: H 9.7 x D 8.5 cm

THE MONSTERS COCA-COLA SERIES – LABUBU Vinyl Face Blind Box item
THE MONSTERS COCA-COLA SERIES – LABUBU Vinyl Face Blind Box
$25

Starting bid

  • Official collaboration: Pop Mart’s THE MONSTERS meets Coca-Cola for a limited-edition collectible series.
  • Blind box format: Each box is sealed and contains one random LABUBU vinyl figure, making unboxing a fun surprise — you might get a common design or chase/rare figure.
  • High-quality build: Figures are crafted from premium vinyl (with sturdy polyester, ABS, and PVC components), offering smooth, detailed designs with vibrant colors and crisp lines.
  • Size: Approximately 15.5–17 cm (6.1–6.7 in) tall, giving them a good display presence.
  • Collectible appeal: Great for fans of designer toys, LABUBU collectors, or Coca-Cola memorabilia enthusiasts.
  • Display & gifting: Ideal for shelves, desks, or as a quirky gift — especially with the surprise factor of a blind box.
Have a Seat Series: Model Ququ Labubu item
Have a Seat Series: Model Ququ Labubu
$25

Starting bid

2025 vinyl and plush collectible figure from The Monsters series, featuring a distinctive seated pose.

Designed with a vibrant, often colorful, look and a plush body with a vinyl face, this 6-inch (approx. 8.7 CM) figure is designed as a keychain accessory with a swiveling head and adjustable arms. 

PopMart MONSTERS LABUBU Pin for Love Bundle item
PopMart MONSTERS LABUBU Pin for Love Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Official collaboration:
• An officially licensed collectible from Pop Mart’s THE MONSTERS – Pin for Love line — a popular series of small pendants and charms inspired by the iconic Labubu character.

Design & Style:
• Each pendant includes a letter charm (“C” in this case) that can help you spell names, initials, or fun words.
• Typically made from vinyl/plush and alloy/enamel details for a cute and durable finish that works as a keychain or bag charm.

Blind Box Format:
• Comes sealed, and the specific letter inside is random — you’ll open it to reveal which variant you got.

📏 Size & Materials:
• The pendants in this series are designed for everyday carry — sized to clip onto backpacks, purses, or keys.

Collectible Appeal:
• Part of a broader Pin for Love collection meant to let fans collect the whole alphabet or trade letters with others.

Labubu The Monsters Wacky Mart Series & Cheers Bundle item
Labubu The Monsters Wacky Mart Series & Cheers Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Labubu Popmart The Monsters:

1) Wacky Mart Series

  • It’s a blind box toy series, meaning each box contains one random figure — you won’t know which one you get until you open it.
  • The figures are part of The Monsters lineup and show Labubu’s classic mischievous style mixed with food and snack themes, bringing everyday grocery items to life as cute, tiny vinyl figures.
  • The collection officially launched in June 2025 as a global release from POPMART.

Design & Theme

  • Each figure stands around 3–4 inches tall and features Labubu’s signature grin, pointed ears, and playful details — but styled as fun food items you might find in a comfort-food or convenience store setting.
  • Designs in the series include snack-inspired characters like:
    • Sandwich, Onigiri (rice ball), Yakitori (grilled meat skewer)
    • Cup Noodles, Fried Shrimp, Chips, Corn, Salad
    • Canned Sardines, Milk, Chow Mein, Grilled Sausage
      (and more depending on the release)




2) Cheers Series

  • Double-walled construction: The inner wall features a 3D Labubu character design, so the figure appears suspended inside the glass while your drink stays separate.
  • Drink and display: It works as a cute juice or beverage glass, and many fans also use it as a decorative piece because of its playful look.
  • Blind box collectible: Comes blind boxed with one random character from the series — collecting the full set can be part of the fun.
  • Material & care: Made of borosilicate glass with plastic design details; food-safe and hand-wash only (not dishwasher, microwave, or oven safe).
  • Giftable: Great for fans of POP MART or Labubu collectibles and makes a fun, quirky gift.


Pop Land Exclusive Labubu Mokoko Sweetheart Notebook. item
Pop Land Exclusive Labubu Mokoko Sweetheart Notebook.
$20

Starting bid

Pop Land Exclusive!

  • Adorable Mokoko Sweetheart Plush Notebook — soft pink fur, daisy detail, and that classic Labubu charm.
  • Brand new & sealed! Not sold in the U.S., super rare Pop Mart x How2Work collab.
  • Perfect for journaling, gifting, or display
Munro Scottie Dog 'Love You' item
Munro Scottie Dog 'Love You'
$20

Starting bid

The Munro Scottie Dog “Love You” is an adorable and heartwarming decorative piece that captures the charm of the classic Scottish Terrier. Designed with sweet detailing and a playful expression, this lovable pup often features a “Love You” message—making it a perfect gift for someone special.

Crafted with quality materials and a smooth, polished finish, the Scottie dog showcases fine details such as textured fur, perky ears, and a proud stance. Its compact size makes it ideal for displaying on shelves, desks, nightstands, or as part of a sentimental collection.

Whether given for Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, birthdays, or just because, the Munro Scottie Dog “Love You” adds a touch of warmth and affection to any space. A charming keepsake for dog lovers and collectors alike.

Fun Square Kids Arcade Party for 12 kids item
Fun Square Kids Arcade Party for 12 kids
$50

Starting bid

What’s Included:

  • Party for upto 12 kids.  Recommended ages 8 to 18
  • 50 Game Credits per Kid: For arcade and claw machines.
  • 30 Mins Unlimited arcade games(excluding claw machines & coin machines).
  • Free Karaoke for 2.5h
  • Cleanup Service: Included.
  • https://www.funsquarecorp.ca/parties
Animation/Character Design Class item
Animation/Character Design Class
$30

Starting bid

Unleash your creativity with a personalized two-day animation or character design in-person class! Each session is 2 hours long, giving you hands-on experience learning the foundations used in the animation industry.


Option 1: Animation Basics

Learn core animation principles such as anticipation, squash and stretch, and timing. By the end of the workshop, you’ll animate a simple sequence of your own!


Option 2: Character Design Fundamentals

Discover what makes a strong, memorable character. Explore shape language, color language, and visual storytelling techniques used by professional animators.


The class can be done using Procreate (must be purchased separately), another animation app, traditional sticky notes, paper or by using my iPad during the session.


Perfect for all ages but maybe not babies, beginners, aspiring artists, or anyone curious about animation!

Worship Piano Lessons: No Sheets, Just Vibes item
Worship Piano Lessons: No Sheets, Just Vibes
$30

Starting bid

Always wanted to worship on piano but don't know how to turn chords into music? Do you feel helpless without sheet music? Are you feeling trapped in the key of C but want to play in all the colors of the keyboard?


This package offers four, 1 hour sessions, at your home (or at the instructor's home if you don't have a piano) to help you increase your confidence in playing worships songs (or any song) using chord progressions only.


Lessons available to all skill levels, including complete novice - worship can be accessible to all! Lessons will be catered to experience level and specific interests.


About the Instructor: After Deborah Mok obtained her associate diploma (ARCT) in piano, she was burnt out and couldn't touch the piano again for 5 years. Worship re-ignited her joy for music but she found that live worship required a completely different set of skills compared to classical performance. She hopes to make this skill more accessible to others who also seek to learn to freely worship using only chord progressions.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9” 3rd generation 64GB (Used) item
Apple iPad Pro 12.9” 3rd generation 64GB (Used)
$50

Starting bid

What's included:

  • Apple Pencil 2
  • Charger
  • Cable
  • Case
iPad 9th Gen, 64GB item
iPad 9th Gen, 64GB
$30

Starting bid

Color: Grey

Case, Charger, Cable included

iPad 9th Gen, 64GB item
iPad 9th Gen, 64GB
$30

Starting bid

Color: Silver

Case, Charger, Cable included

Woods Mammoth Folding Camping Chair w/ Cupholder item
Woods Mammoth Folding Camping Chair w/ Cupholder item
Woods Mammoth Folding Camping Chair w/ Cupholder
$30

Starting bid

  • Design & Comfort: It features a wide, fully padded seat and backrest designed for comfort, sometimes referred to as a "snuggle chair".
  • Dimensions: It is an "oversized" chair that allows users to stretch out, riding low to the ground.
  • Durability & Capacity: Built for the Canadian outdoors, the chair features a sturdy steel frame with a 400 lb (181 kg) weight capacity.
  • Convenience: Includes a side-mounted cup holder and a carrying bag with a shoulder strap for transport.
  • Portability: The chair folds down, though it is described as better for car camping than backpacking due to its size. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!