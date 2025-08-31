Mixtape Singers Society's Online Silent Auction!

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Head out to the big-screen, or bring the big-screen experience home with this charming movie-themed gift basket. Inside, you’ll find everything you need for an exciting night out or a cozy night in:
• Pop n’ Dulge Movie Night Popcorn Kit: It just takes a little imagination (and some delicious popcorn!) to recreate the magic of your favorite theater at home. Make your favourite flavours, mix and match, and get creative with the best of all foodie gifts. 5 DELICIOUS POPCORN FLAVOURS: Make movie magic with 5 mouth-watering, savoury popcorn seasonings: Classic Salted Butter, Cheesy Garlic Parmesan, Better White Cheddar, Creamy Dreamy Chive, and Fiery Hot Pepper. This Movie Night Popcorn Kit shows you how to whip up an exciting cinematic snack in no time. This popcorn seasoning variety pack is the perfect gift set for every occasion. Enjoy gourmet kernels in three different, natural earth tones: Golden Classic, Poppin’ Blue, and Ruby Crunch.
• Classic red-and-white style popcorn bowl.
• Cineplex Movie tickets 2 general admission tickets and 2 child tickets.
• Fun Snack Treats for Kids
• Sound-Activated Colour-Changing Rechargeable Light Bar
Total Value: $140
Bring timeless elegance to your home with this beautifully crafted ceramic pitcher and matching mugs, featuring an intricate embossed design and a soft crackle‑glaze finish. The braided-style handles add a touch of rustic charm, and the artisanal craftsmanship by Grasslands Road ensures each piece has its own unique character.
Perfect as a decorative centrepiece, a charming addition to your kitchen, or a thoughtful gift for someone who loves classic, cottage-inspired décor.
Includes:
• 1 ceramic pitcher with embossed detailing
• 2 matching ceramic mugs
Value: $136
Please note: Dried roses, doily, and any additional display props shown are for presentation purposes only and are not included in the auction lot.
Celebrate the legacy of “The Great One” with this officially licensed Wayne Gretzky hockey card from the 2021‑2022 Tim Hortons Collector’s Series. Encased in a protective sleeve, this special edition card features Gretzky proudly posing with the Stanley Cup — a nod to his legendary career with the Edmonton Oilers, where he led the team to four championships (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988).
Produced by Upper Deck in collaboration with Tim Hortons and the NHLPA, this card is in mint condition with crisp, sharp corners and a clean surface — a standout piece for serious collectors. Its commemorative design and pristine state make it ideal for display or as a long‑term investment.
This card is an extremely tough pull — listed at about 1 in 12,000 packs that year.
Although this card has not been professionally graded, ones that are can push $500+
Value of this Raw/Mint card is $300+
Treat yourself or someone special with this $50 Sooke Legion Branch #54 Gift Card. Usable for purchases at the Sooke Legion, it’s perfect for enjoying meals, beverages, events, or merchandise offered by the branch. The card features the iconic red poppy emblem and has no expiry date, making it a flexible and thoughtful gift option.
✨ Details
• Value: $50
• Physical card, ready to use
• No expiry date
• Redeemable at Sooke Legion Branch #54 (see www.sookelegion.com for details)
A true work of art and sound, this ceramic transverse flute was handcrafted by Mixtape's own Artistic Director, Gabriel Ferreras, in Metchosin. Tuned to the key of A minor pentatonic, it produces warm, resonant tones perfect for both performance and display. The craftsmanship and attention to detail make this not only a functional instrument but also a collectible piece of artistry.
Details
• Handcrafted by Gabriel Ferreras
• Ceramic transverse flute
• Made in Metchosin, BC
• Key of A minor pentatonic
• Rich, warm tone and beautiful finish
• Both a playable instrument and a display-worthy art piece
• Mat shown in photo is for display purposes only and not included
Value: $250
A hand‑crocheted, chunky rainbow scarf lovingly crafted by talented local artist Mandy Newman. Made from soft, bulky yarn, it features a seamless gradient of vivid colours — yellow, orange, red, pink, green, teal, and blue — blending beautifully into one another. The thick, cozy texture makes it perfect for chilly days, while the bold colour palette ensures it’s a standout accessory. This is a one‑of‑a‑kind wearable artwork, not mass‑produced, so you’ll never see another exactly like it.
Condition
• Brand new, never worn
• Handmade with care and attention to detail
• No flaws or damage
Value: $130
Stay warm and stylish with this beautifully crocheted headband, crafted by a talented local artist. Made with soft, multi-toned yarn in rich dark shades with subtle flecks of colour, this cozy accessory is perfect for keeping your ears warm while adding a touch of handmade charm to your outfit. Its unique texture and artisanal quality make it a one-of-a-kind piece you won’t find in stores.
Details
• Handmade by local artisan Mandy Newman
• Crocheted with dark, multi-toned yarn and colourful accents
• Soft, warm, and comfortable fit
• One-of-a-kind design
• Plush toy shown for display purposes only — not included
Value: $35
Bring a touch of whimsy to your winter wardrobe with this handmade crocheted hat, crafted by a talented local artist. Featuring soft pastel stripes in pink, blue, and lavender, this cozy accessory is topped with adorable cat‑ear points for a fun, youthful look. Perfect for keeping warm while showing off your unique style — whether at a winter market, a festival, or just out and about.
Details
• Handmade by a local artisan
• Crocheted with soft, thick yarn for warmth and comfort
• Pastel striped design in pink, blue, and lavender
• Playful cat‑ear style
• One‑of‑a‑kind piece
• Small/Medium Size
Value: $50
Brighten up any outfit with this vibrant, hand‑crocheted scarf, lovingly crafted by local artist Mandy Newman. Featuring bold, cheerful colour blocks in a rainbow gradient — from warm reds and oranges to cool greens and blues — this cozy accessory is as joyful as it is practical. Made with chunky, soft yarn, it’s perfect for keeping warm while making a statement.
Details
• Handmade by local artisan Mandy Newman
• Crocheted with chunky, soft yarn for warmth and comfort
• Striking rainbow gradient design
• One‑of‑a‑kind wearable art
• Generous length for versatile styling
Value: $50
Step back into the golden age of carb‑crafting with this 1994 Atlas Pasta Set by Marcato, proudly made in Italy. This classic set includes a sturdy pasta machine and attachments for creating lasagne sheets, fettuccine, tagliolini, capellini, ravioli, and more — everything you need to turn flour, eggs, and a little elbow grease into fresh, homemade pasta.
Condition
• Inside: Excellent — the machine and attachments are clean, well‑kept, and ready to roll (literally).
• Outside: The box has… let’s call it character. It’s seen a few pantry battles over the decades, but it’s still holding together — and it’s done a great job protecting the treasures inside.
Details
• Year: 1994
• Brand: Marcato (Atlas) – Made in Italy
• Multiple pasta‑cutting attachments included
• Durable chrome‑plated steel construction
• Perfect for collectors, home chefs, or anyone who wants pasta the old‑school way
Estimated Value: $120–$150
Strike the right chord with this set of three pairs of music‑themed earrings by BC artisan Busted Button. Each pair features a different design:
• Pink & gold treble clefs
• Black & gold eighth notes
• White & gold treble clef + note combo
Perfect for music lovers, performers, or anyone who wants to add a playful, melodic touch to their style.
Details
• Artist: Busted Button – locally made in BC
• Includes three pairs of earrings
• Lightweight and comfortable for everyday wear
Great For:
• Music teachers, choir members, or concert‑goers
• A thoughtful, locally made gift
Value for 3 pairs: $36
Hit all the right notes with this set of two pairs of music‑themed earrings by BC artisan Busted Button. This duo includes:
• Pink & gold treble clefs
• Black & silver eighth notes
Perfect for music lovers, performers, or anyone who wants to add a melodic touch to their style.
Details
• Artist: Busted Button – locally made in BC
• Includes two pairs of earrings
• Lightweight and comfortable for everyday wear
Great For:
• Music teachers, choir members, or concert‑goers
• A thoughtful, locally made gift
Value of 2 pairs: $24
A perfect mix of melody and charm, this set of three pairs of earrings by BC artisan Busted Button includes:
• Silver‑tone treble clef & note pair – classic and elegant
• Blue enamel eighth notes & pink enamel treble clefs – playful pops of colour
• Vintage‑style silver button pair – intricate and timeless
Whether you’re a music lover, a fan of unique accessories, or just want to support local art, this set offers variety and style for every mood.
Details
• Artist: Busted Button – locally made in BC
• Includes three pairs of earrings
• Lightweight and comfortable for everyday wear
Great For:
• Music teachers, performers, or concert‑goers
• Anyone who loves handmade, one‑of‑a‑kind jewellery
Value of 3 pairs: $36
Show off your love of music with this set of three pairs of treble clef earrings by BC artisan Busted Button. Each pair offers its own unique finish:
• Bright silver‑tone
• Antique bronze/green patina
• Dark silver/gunmetal
Perfect for music lovers, performers, or anyone who enjoys unique, locally made accessories.
Details
• Artist: Busted Button – locally made in BC
• Includes three pairs of earrings
• Lightweight and comfortable for everyday wear
Great For:
• Music teachers, choir members, or concert‑goers
• A thoughtful, locally made gift
Value of 3 pairs: $36
This set of two art cards features original photography by a talented local photographer, capturing two very different yet equally striking scenes:
• Colour: An abandoned, rusted truck slowly being reclaimed by trees — a vivid reminder of nature’s quiet persistence.
• Black & White: A row of Japanese‑inscribed gravestones, evoking history, culture, and reflection.
Printed on quality cardstock, these cards are perfect for framing, gifting, or sending to someone who appreciates art with a story.
Details
• Photography by a local artist
• Two art cards, unframed
• Excellent condition
• Suitable for display or mailing
This pair of art cards showcases the creative eye of a talented local photographer, capturing two visually striking and contrasting scenes:
• Image 1: A futuristic, metallic humanoid figure suspended in a dreamlike blue environment, accented by abstract, branch‑like forms — a surreal and thought‑provoking composition.
• Image 2: A bold modern architectural study, featuring a reflective glass facade with geometric patterns and cloud reflections — a striking blend of design and nature.
Printed on quality cardstock, these cards are perfect for framing, gifting, or sending to someone who appreciates unique, locally created art.
Details
• Original photography by a local artist
• Two art cards, unframed
• Excellent condition
• Suitable for display or mailing
Value: $12
This collection of three art cards showcases the diverse eye of a talented local photographer, each capturing a distinct and memorable scene:
• Black & White: Graceful swans gliding across still water, their reflections rippling softly in a serene, timeless composition.
• Colour: A striking coastal sculpture reminiscent of a Viking ship, its sweeping metal curves set against a dramatic sky and open water.
• Colour: A vibrant, surreal image of an old, rusted car partially hidden among tree trunks, where bold reds, blues, and oranges create a dreamlike palette.
Printed on quality cardstock and protected in clear sleeves, these cards are perfect for framing, gifting, or sending to someone who appreciates locally made art with character.
Details
• Original photography by a local artist
• Three art cards, unframed, in protective sleeves
• Excellent condition
• Suitable for display or mailing
Value: $18
This collection of three art cards showcases the creative range of a talented local photographer, each piece offering its own distinct mood and subject:
• Metallic Figure: A close‑up of a sculptural form resembling a curled human figure, rendered in shimmering metallic or ice‑like tones against a cool blue background — striking and ethereal.
• Modern Architecture: A bold upward view of a contemporary building with green‑tinted glass panels reaching into a cloudy sky — a dynamic blend of geometry and atmosphere.
• Sculptural Creature: A dramatic beachside sculpture resembling a spider or insect‑like form, silhouetted against the ocean and sky for a powerful, otherworldly effect.
Printed on quality cardstock and protected in clear sleeves, these cards are perfect for framing, gifting, or sending to someone who appreciates unique, locally made art.
Details
• Original photography by a local artist
• Three art cards, unframed, in protective sleeves
• Excellent condition
• Suitable for display or mailing
Value: $18
This collection of three art cards showcases the imaginative and evocative work of a talented local photographer, each piece telling its own story:
• Skeletal Boat: A surreal vessel crafted from bone‑like forms, resting on calm water beneath a moody, cloud‑filled sky — eerie yet captivating.
• Ghostly Figure: A haunting, skeletal form with elongated limbs, suspended in a misty, shadowed space — mysterious and otherworldly.
• Nature Reclaims: An old, rusted truck embraced by autumn trees, branches weaving through its frame — a vivid reminder of time’s passage and nature’s quiet persistence.
Printed on quality cardstock and protected in clear sleeves, these cards are perfect for framing, gifting, or sending to someone who appreciates locally made art with atmosphere and depth.
Details
• Original photography by a local artist
• Three art cards, unframed, in protective sleeves
• Excellent condition
• Suitable for display or mailing
Value: $16
This duo of art cards captures two striking and contrasting scenes through the lens of a talented local photographer:
• Sun Voyager Sculpture: A dramatic waterfront view of the iconic Viking‑inspired Sólfar sculpture in Reykjavik, Iceland, set against a moody sky and distant mountains.
• Japanese Cemetery: A black‑and‑white image of a hillside cemetery with rows of gravestones inscribed in Japanese, evoking history, culture, and quiet reflection.
Printed on quality cardstock and presented in protective sleeves, these cards are perfect for framing, gifting, or sending to someone who appreciates meaningful, locally sourced art.
Details
• Original photography by a local artist
• Two art cards, unframed, in protective sleeves
• Excellent condition
• Suitable for display or mailing
Value: $12
Boldly go to lunch (or just straight to your display shelf) with this Star Trek‑themed metal lunchbox featuring the iconic USS Enterprise set against a large yellow Starfleet insignia. The bold “STAR TREK” lettering across the top makes it instantly recognizable to fans of the franchise.
Whether you’re a collector, a Trekkie, or just love retro‑style memorabilia, this piece is a fun nod to sci‑fi history.
Details
• Metal lunchbox with Star Trek USS Enterprise design
• Classic Starfleet insignia and logo artwork
• Good overall condition with light signs of age/use
• Great for display or light storage
Value: $20
