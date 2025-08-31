Mixtape Singers Society's Online Silent Auction!

Head out to the big-screen, or bring the big-screen experience home with this charming movie-themed gift basket. Inside, you’ll find everything you need for an exciting night out or a cozy night in:





• Pop n’ Dulge Movie Night Popcorn Kit: It just takes a little imagination (and some delicious popcorn!) to recreate the magic of your favorite theater at home. Make your favourite flavours, mix and match, and get creative with the best of all foodie gifts. 5 DELICIOUS POPCORN FLAVOURS: Make movie magic with 5 mouth-watering, savoury popcorn seasonings: Classic Salted Butter, Cheesy Garlic Parmesan, Better White Cheddar, Creamy Dreamy Chive, and Fiery Hot Pepper. This Movie Night Popcorn Kit shows you how to whip up an exciting cinematic snack in no time. This popcorn seasoning variety pack is the perfect gift set for every occasion. Enjoy gourmet kernels in three different, natural earth tones: Golden Classic, Poppin’ Blue, and Ruby Crunch.

• Classic red-and-white style popcorn bowl.

• Cineplex Movie tickets 2 general admission tickets and 2 child tickets.

• Fun Snack Treats for Kids

• Sound-Activated Colour-Changing Rechargeable Light Bar



Total Value: $140