Mi'gmawei Mawiomi Business Corporation - Golf Open for the Elders

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Mi'gmawei Mawiomi Business Corporation - Golf Open for the Elders

About this event

MMBC Golf Open 2026 for the Elders

132 Route Est #361

Bonaventure, QC G0C 1E0, Canada

Register / Sponsor a Hole or Donate
$700

Register one foursome (green fees, two carts, refreshments, cocktails and dinner).

Sponsor a Hole - Please write $1,200 in the box below (where is says add a donation) to have your company logo on a panel at the starting green of your chosen sponsored hole. A staff member will reach out to you for your logo.

Donate - Or you may want to donate another amount. Please write it in the box below.


Add a donation for Mi'gmawei Mawiomi Business Corporation - Golf Open for the Elders

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