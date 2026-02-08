Mariposa Malt Whisky Society

Hosted by

Mariposa Malt Whisky Society

About this event

MMWS Sunday March 29 2026 at FARE

50 Museum Dr

Orillia, ON L3V 7T9, Canada

Three Fine Whisky tastings
$17

Please select the number of guests tasting

8 oz Prime Rib, Scottish Tattie Soup and Creme Brulee
$113

Canadian certified black Angus, carved to order. Served with brown butter mash, roasted carrots, Yorkshire pudding, creamed horseradish and au jus.


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity


8 oz Prime Rib, Scottish Tattie Soup & Sticky Toffee Pudding
$113

Canadian certified black Angus, carved to order. Served with brown butter mash, roasted carrots, Yorkshire pudding, creamed horseradish and au jus.


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity


8 oz Prime Rib, Winter Greens Salad & Creme Brulee
$113

Canadian certified black Angus, carved to order. Served with brown butter mash, roasted carrots, Yorkshire pudding, creamed horseradish and au jus.


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity


8 oz Prime Rib, Winter Greens Salad & Sticky Toffee Pudding
$113

Canadian certified black Angus, carved to order. Served with brown butter mash, roasted carrots, Yorkshire pudding, creamed horseradish and au jus.


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity


Maple Whisky Salmon, Scottish Tattie Soup & Creme Brulee
$107

Blackened, risotto bianco, coffee carrots, maple whisky glaze.


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity


Maple Whisky Salmon, Scottish Tattie Soup & Sticky Toffee
$107

Blackened, risotto bianco, coffee carrots, maple whisky glaze.

Dessert is Sticky Toffee Pudding


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity


Maple Whisky Salmon, Winter Greens Salad & Creme Brulee
$107

Blackened, risotto bianco, coffee carrots, maple whisky glaze.


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity


Maple Whisky Salmon, Winter Greens Salad & Sticky Toffee
$107

Blackened, risotto bianco, coffee carrots, maple whisky glaze.

Dessert is Sticky Toffee Pudding


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity


Holiday Chicken, Scottish Tattie Soup & Creme Brulee
$102

Chicken supreme, apricot cream, maple demi, spiced brie stuffing pave, honey roasted & spiced beans, brown butter mash, macerated cranberries, crispy sage.


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity


Holiday Chicken, Scottish Tattie Soup & Sticky Toffee
$102

Chicken supreme, apricot cream, maple demi, spiced brie stuffing pave, honey roasted & spiced beans, brown butter mash, macerated cranberries, crispy sage.

Dessert is Sticky Toffee Pudding


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity


Holiday Chicken, Winter Greens Salad & Creme Brulee
$102

Chicken supreme, apricot cream, maple demi, spiced brie stuffing pave, honey roasted & spiced beans, brown butter mash, macerated cranberries, crispy sage.


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity


Holiday Chicken, Winter Greens Salad & Sticky Toffee
$102

Chicken supreme, apricot cream, maple demi, spiced brie stuffing pave, honey roasted & spiced beans, brown butter mash, macerated cranberries, crispy sage.

Dessert is Sticky Toffee Pudding


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity


Cauliflower & Chickpea Korma, Scottish Tattie, Creme Brulee
$83

Spiced tomato and coconut vindaloo, ginger cilantro, citrus crema biryani rice, pickle

Starter is Scottish Tattie Soup

{Jenna says it's very good and not hot spicy just flavourful spices)


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity




Cauliflower & Chickpea Korma, Scottish Tattie, Sticky Toffee
$83

Spiced tomato and coconut vindaloo, ginger cilantro, citrus crema biryani rice, pickle

Starter is Scottish Tattie Soup, Dessert is Sticky Toffee Pudding

{Jenna says it's very good and not hot spicy just flavourful spices)


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity




Cauliflower & Chickpea Korma, Winter Greens, Creme Brulee
$83

Spiced tomato and coconut vindaloo, ginger cilantro, citrus crema biryani rice, pickle

Starter is Winter Greens Salad

{Jenna says it's very good and not hot spicy just flavourful spices)


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity




Cauliflower & Chickpea Korma, Winter Greens, Sticky Toffee
$83

Spiced tomato and coconut vindaloo, ginger cilantro, citrus crema biryani rice, pickle

Starter is Winter Greens Salad, Dessert is Sticky Toffee Pudding

{Jenna says it's very good and not hot spicy just flavourful spices)


There will be a coffee and tea serving station.

Price includes tax and gratuity




Non MMWS Member Guest
$15

Please indicate number of guests.

We will be asking for guest names in order to create a seating plan.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!