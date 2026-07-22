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About this event
Tax included
TPS (73871 7438 RT0001) : 1,74$
TVQ (1233003791TQ0001) : 3,47$
Season pass for our 3 concerts :
Moderno e fantastico - September 6th 2026 - 4 PM
Musicus parnassus - March 19th 2027 - 7:30 PM
Musica fiorita - May 27th 2027 - 7:30 PM
Tax included
TPS (73871 7438 RT0001) : 4,35$
TVQ (1233003791TQ0001) : 8,68$
Tax included
TPS (73871 7438 RT0001) : 1,30$
TVQ (1233003791TQ0001) : 2,60$
Season pass for our 3 concerts :
Moderno e fantastico - September 6th 2026 - 4 PM
Musicus parnassus - March 19th 2027 - 7:30 PM
Musica fiorita - May 27th 2027 - 7:30 PM
Tax included
TPS (73871 7438 RT0001) : 3,26$
TVQ (1233003791TQ0001) : 6,51$
Tax included
TPS (73871 7438 RT0001) : 0,43$
TVQ (1233003791TQ0001) : 0,87$
Season pass for our 3 concerts :
Moderno e fantastico - September 6th 2026 - 4 PM
Musicus parnassus - March 19th 2027 - 7:30 PM
Musica fiorita - May 27th 2027 - 7:30 PM
Tax included
TPS (73871 7438 RT0001) : 1,09$
TVQ (1233003791TQ0001) : 2,17$
Tax included
TPS (73871 7438 RT0001)
TVQ (1233003791TQ0001)
$
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