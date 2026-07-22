A young man in a red robe plays a lute in the foreground, while other figures are gathered behind him in the background.
Consort laurentien

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Consort laurentien

About this event

Moderno e fantastico

1350 Bd Saint-Joseph E

Montréal, QC H2J 1M3, Canada

Regular
$40

Tax included

TPS (73871 7438 RT0001) : 1,74$

TVQ (1233003791TQ0001) : 3,47$

Subscribe & SAVE — season pass (regular)
$100

Season pass for our 3 concerts :

Moderno e fantastico - September 6th 2026 - 4 PM

Musicus parnassus - March 19th 2027 - 7:30 PM

Musica fiorita - May 27th 2027 - 7:30 PM


Tax included

TPS (73871 7438 RT0001) : 4,35$

TVQ (1233003791TQ0001) : 8,68$

34 and under
$30

Tax included

TPS (73871 7438 RT0001) : 1,30$

TVQ (1233003791TQ0001) : 2,60$

Subscribe & SAVE — season pass (34 and under)
$75

Season pass for our 3 concerts :

Moderno e fantastico - September 6th 2026 - 4 PM

Musicus parnassus - March 19th 2027 - 7:30 PM

Musica fiorita - May 27th 2027 - 7:30 PM


Tax included

TPS (73871 7438 RT0001) : 3,26$

TVQ (1233003791TQ0001) : 6,51$

Student
$10

Tax included

TPS (73871 7438 RT0001) : 0,43$

TVQ (1233003791TQ0001) : 0,87$

Subscribe & SAVE — season pass (student)
$25

Season pass for our 3 concerts :

Moderno e fantastico - September 6th 2026 - 4 PM

Musicus parnassus - March 19th 2027 - 7:30 PM

Musica fiorita - May 27th 2027 - 7:30 PM


Tax included

TPS (73871 7438 RT0001) : 1,09$

TVQ (1233003791TQ0001) : 2,17$

Under 12
Free
Pay what you can
Pay what you can

Tax included

TPS (73871 7438 RT0001)

TVQ (1233003791TQ0001)


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