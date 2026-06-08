Mom Event - Yoga and Brunch

Access to Hatha Flow Yoga at VIP Fitness. Blocks, bolster, straps, etc. provided. Some mats available, please bring your own if possible.





THE SPACE

VIP Fitness - Progressive personal training, small-group fitness, personalized plans with integrated recovery, and holistic wellness services—all under one roof. From results-driven workouts to mobility, mindfulness, and nutrition support, every offering is designed to support real transformation.

Train smarter. Recover better. Move with purpose. Not just a workout. A whole new standard in wellness.





www.vipfitnessvancouver.com





BRUNCH is optional and self-paid to follow after yoga, please select the attendance switch below if you plan to come so we can set a reservation closer to the day.



