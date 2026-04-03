Moment Makers

Some gifts say "I was thinking of you." This one says it beautifully.





This gift set brings together a soft, huggable plush bear and a soap flower bouquet, nestled together in a clear display box that's as lovely to look at as it is to receive. Whether it's sitting on a shelf or being unwrapped for the first time, this is a moment worth remembering.





Available in 5 colour ways, each arrangement is as unique as the person you're gifting it to.





The perfect gift for:

🎓Graduations: celebrate their next chapter with something they'll keep

🎉Birthdays: because it is more than a card

💐Anniversaries: a soft, lasting reminder of how much they mean to you

🌸Mother's Day: for the one who deserves all the flowers

✨Any occasion where you want to say I love you without saying a word





The Details: