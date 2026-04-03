Moment Makers

About this shop
Some gifts say "I was thinking of you." This one says it beautifully.
This gift set brings together a soft, huggable plush bear and a soap flower bouquet, nestled together in a clear display box that's as lovely to look at as it is to receive. Whether it's sitting on a shelf or being unwrapped for the first time, this is a moment worth remembering.
Available in 5 colour ways, each arrangement is as unique as the person you're gifting it to.
The perfect gift for:
The Details:
Ready for whatever the day brings: rain, shine, or a Vancouver wind gust. It's the umbrella you'll actually remember to bring, because it's compact enough to toss in your bag and reliable enough to trust when the weather turns. With one press of a button, you're covered.
Why You'll Love It:
The Details:
☁️Light as air and 🍭sweet to the core. These delicate, melt-in-your-mouth meringue cookies are as beautiful as they are delicious, a little bite of joy in every piece. 🧁😋☀️
• Every baked good is made by our Milalers with so much love baked into every single one for you! 🧑🍳💚
Ingredients: Egg white, Sugar
✨Fluffy, and generously spiced. Our cinnamon rolls are the kind that fill the room with the scent of something good, soft on the inside, with just the right amount of sweetness in every swirl. 🍯
• Every baked good is made by our Milalers with so much love baked into every single one for you! 🧑🍳💚
Ingredients: Milk, Margarine, Sugar, Salt, Egg, Flour, Cinnamon
🥖Soft, 🧈buttery, and ✨perfectly golden. Baked with care and carry that warm, familiar comfort that feels just like home.
• Every baked good is made by our Milalers with so much love baked into every single one for you! 🧑🍳💚
Ingredients: Flour, Vanilla extract, Sugar, Maple syrup, Honey, Eggs, Baking powder, Butter
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