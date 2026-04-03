Wheat Mission Society In Vancouver

Offered by

Wheat Mission Society In Vancouver

About this shop

Moment Makers

Plush Bear + Soap Flower Bouquet Gift Box item
Plush Bear + Soap Flower Bouquet Gift Box
$30

Some gifts say "I was thinking of you." This one says it beautifully.


This gift set brings together a soft, huggable plush bear and a soap flower bouquet, nestled together in a clear display box that's as lovely to look at as it is to receive. Whether it's sitting on a shelf or being unwrapped for the first time, this is a moment worth remembering.


Available in 5 colour ways, each arrangement is as unique as the person you're gifting it to.


The perfect gift for:

  • 🎓Graduations: celebrate their next chapter with something they'll keep
  • 🎉Birthdays: because it is more than a card
  • 💐Anniversaries: a soft, lasting reminder of how much they mean to you
  • 🌸Mother's Day: for the one who deserves all the flowers
  • ✨Any occasion where you want to say I love you without saying a word


The Details:

  • Weight: 900g
  • Size: 18 × 25 cm
  • Includes: Plush bear + soap flower bouquet in a clear gift box with ribbon
Windproof UV Protection Folding Umbrella item
Windproof UV Protection Folding Umbrella
$25

Ready for whatever the day brings: rain, shine, or a Vancouver wind gust. It's the umbrella you'll actually remember to bring, because it's compact enough to toss in your bag and reliable enough to trust when the weather turns. With one press of a button, you're covered.


Why You'll Love It:

  • 🌂 Fully Automatic: one-touch auto open for those moments when both hands are full
  • 🌬️ Windproof Construction: 24-bone, 12-rib frame built to hold its ground against strong gusts
  • 🌤️ UV Protection: because Vancouver summers need sun protection 
  • ☔️ Generous Coverage: 105 cm open diameter means you're actually staying dry
  • 💪 Built to Last: iron tube frame for long-lasting, reliable everyday use
  • 👜 Three-Fold Compact Design: fits easily in a bag, backpack, or purse


The Details:

  • Frame: 24 bone, 12 rib iron tube construction
  • Open diameter: 105 cm
  • Function: Fully automatic, three-fold
  • Protection: Windproof + UV
0
Meringue Cookies item
Meringue Cookies
$7

☁️Light as air and 🍭sweet to the core. These delicate, melt-in-your-mouth meringue cookies are as beautiful as they are delicious, a little bite of joy in every piece. 🧁😋☀️


• Every baked good is made by our Milalers with so much love baked into every single one for you! 🧑‍🍳💚

Ingredients: Egg white, Sugar

0
Cinnamon Roll item
Cinnamon Roll
$5

✨Fluffy, and generously spiced. Our cinnamon rolls are the kind that fill the room with the scent of something good, soft on the inside, with just the right amount of sweetness in every swirl. 🍯


• Every baked good is made by our Milalers with so much love baked into every single one for you! 🧑‍🍳💚


Ingredients: Milk, Margarine, Sugar, Salt, Egg, Flour, Cinnamon

0
Madeleines item
Madeleines
$5

🥖Soft, 🧈buttery, and ✨perfectly golden. Baked with care and carry that warm, familiar comfort that feels just like home.


• Every baked good is made by our Milalers with so much love baked into every single one for you! 🧑‍🍳💚


Ingredients: Flour, Vanilla extract, Sugar, Maple syrup, Honey, Eggs, Baking powder, Butter

0
Bottled Water
$3
0
Add a donation for Wheat Mission Society In Vancouver

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!