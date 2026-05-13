Moncton Cares Market

Elegant brand new French wine glass with a stylish double-wall design and 500 ml capacity. Perfect for wine, cocktails, iced coffee, juice, or other favorite beverages. Features a beautiful French quote print that adds a modern touch.

Features:

Brand new condition

500 ml capacity

Double-wall insulated design

Elegant French-style print

Suitable for hot or cold drinks

Lightweight and reusable

Great for gifting, home, or office use

💙 Every purchase supports Moncton Cares Food Bank and helps fight hunger in our community.