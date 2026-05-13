NB Cares

Offered by

NB Cares

About this shop

Moncton Cares Market

Plush Papasan Lounge Chair item
Plush Papasan Lounge Chair
$14.99

Soft and cozy papasan-style lounge chair with a plush velvet cushion. Perfect for relaxing, reading, gaming, or adding extra seating to a bedroom or living room. Comfortable deep seat with sturdy metal frame. Good used condition.

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Foosball Table Game item
Foosball Table Game
$14.99

Compact tabletop foosball game, great for family fun, game rooms, offices, or kids’ entertainment. Easy to move and store while still providing a fun competitive experience. Includes player rods and soccer field setup. Good condition.

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NHL Air Hockey Table item
NHL Air Hockey Table
$14.99

NHL-branded air hockey table with electronic scorekeeping and smooth playing surface. Great for family game nights, rec rooms, or entertainment spaces. Includes built-in air blower system for fast-paced gameplay. Good used condition with normal signs of wear.

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French Wine Glass– 500 ml ( Brand New) item
French Wine Glass– 500 ml ( Brand New)
$2.99

Elegant brand new French wine glass with a stylish double-wall design and 500 ml capacity. Perfect for wine, cocktails, iced coffee, juice, or other favorite beverages. Features a beautiful French quote print that adds a modern touch.

Features:

  • Brand new condition
  • 500 ml capacity
  • Double-wall insulated design
  • Elegant French-style print
  • Suitable for hot or cold drinks
  • Lightweight and reusable
  • Great for gifting, home, or office use

💙 Every purchase supports Moncton Cares Food Bank and helps fight hunger in our community.

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