Moncton Cares Market

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Soft and cozy papasan-style lounge chair with a plush velvet cushion. Perfect for relaxing, reading, gaming, or adding extra seating to a bedroom or living room. Comfortable deep seat with sturdy metal frame. Good used condition.
Compact tabletop foosball game, great for family fun, game rooms, offices, or kids’ entertainment. Easy to move and store while still providing a fun competitive experience. Includes player rods and soccer field setup. Good condition.
NHL-branded air hockey table with electronic scorekeeping and smooth playing surface. Great for family game nights, rec rooms, or entertainment spaces. Includes built-in air blower system for fast-paced gameplay. Good used condition with normal signs of wear.
Elegant brand new French wine glass with a stylish double-wall design and 500 ml capacity. Perfect for wine, cocktails, iced coffee, juice, or other favorite beverages. Features a beautiful French quote print that adds a modern touch.
Features:
💙 Every purchase supports Moncton Cares Food Bank and helps fight hunger in our community.
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