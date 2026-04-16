NB Cares

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NB Cares

About this event

Moncton Cares Volunteer May 2026

Thu, May 28: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Job Fair)
Free

The Greater Moncton Job Fair is back and we need your help to support Moncton Cares booth at the event

📅 Thursday, May 28, 2026 | 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM
📍 Avenir Centre, 150 Canada Street, Moncton

(Please arrange your transportation)


Duties: Welcome the visitors, promote information about Moncton Cares (our Food Bank, Caring Meal, Employment Support, etc).


Contact person: Natalia at Moncton Care booth stand


This is one of the most impactful events of the season — connecting job seekers with employers and helping people take real steps toward their future. Being part of it feels pretty great too!

Wed, May 27: 9:00 - 12:00 (Food Bank Admin)
Free

Volunteer Role: Food Bank Admin Support
(Please read the Key Responsibilities)

Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Check and verify client appointments (French, English, and Spanish preferred)
  • Help with wrap-up, cleaning, and organizing the space after distribution

Requirements:

  • Friendly and respectful communication skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Willingness to follow Food Bank guidelines and work as part of a team

Impact:
Your time and support help ensure an organized, dignified, and efficient food distribution experience for our community members 💙 with access to all main activities.

Wed, May 27: 8:30 - 12:00 (Food Bank)
Free

Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support

Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Check and verify client appointments
  • Distribute tokens and manage client flow
  • Assist with food distribution to clients
  • Help with wrap-up, cleaning, and organizing the space after distribution

Requirements:

  • Friendly and respectful communication skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Willingness to follow Food Bank guidelines and work as part of a team

Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2

Thu, May 28: 8:30 - 12:00 (Food Bank)
Free

Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support

Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Check and verify client appointments
  • Distribute tokens and manage client flow
  • Assist with food distribution to clients
  • Help with wrap-up, cleaning, and organizing the space after distribution

Requirements:

  • Friendly and respectful communication skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Willingness to follow Food Bank guidelines and work as part of a team

Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2

Thu, May 28: 12:00 - 16:30 (Food Bank)
Free

Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support

Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Check and verify client appointments
  • Distribute tokens and manage client flow
  • Assist with food distribution to clients
  • Help with wrap-up, cleaning, and organizing the space after distribution

Requirements:

  • Friendly and respectful communication skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Willingness to follow Food Bank guidelines and work as part of a team

Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2

Wed, May 20: 9:00 - 12:00 (Food Bank Admin)
Free

Volunteer Role: Food Bank Admin Support
(Please read the Key Responsibilities)

Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Check and verify client appointments (French, English, and Spanish preferred)
  • Help with wrap-up, cleaning, and organizing the space after distribution

Requirements:

  • Friendly and respectful communication skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Willingness to follow Food Bank guidelines and work as part of a team

Impact:
Your time and support help ensure an organized, dignified, and efficient food distribution experience for our community members 💙 with access to all main activities.

Wed, May 20: 8:30 - 12:00 (Food Bank)
Free

Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support

Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Check and verify client appointments
  • Distribute tokens and manage client flow
  • Assist with food distribution to clients
  • Help with wrap-up, cleaning, and organizing the space after distribution

Requirements:

  • Friendly and respectful communication skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Willingness to follow Food Bank guidelines and work as part of a team

Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2

Thu, May 21: 8:30 - 12:00 (Food Bank)
Free

Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support

Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Check and verify client appointments
  • Distribute tokens and manage client flow
  • Assist with food distribution to clients
  • Help with wrap-up, cleaning, and organizing the space after distribution

Requirements:

  • Friendly and respectful communication skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Willingness to follow Food Bank guidelines and work as part of a team

Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2

Thu, May 21: 12:00 - 16:30 (Food Bank)
Free

Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support

Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Check and verify client appointments
  • Distribute tokens and manage client flow
  • Assist with food distribution to clients
  • Help with wrap-up, cleaning, and organizing the space after distribution

Requirements:

  • Friendly and respectful communication skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Willingness to follow Food Bank guidelines and work as part of a team

Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2

Tue, May 19: 18:00 - 20:00: Community Event @Crossman
Free

Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️‍♀️ 💃 🧘‍♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.


Time, Activities and Location

Tuesday – Crossman Community Centre, 99 Wynwood Dr, Moncton (please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
6:00–7:00 PM: Dance Fit
7:00–8:00 PM: Yoga

Key Responsibilities:

  • Set up activity areas and greet participants
  • Check program passes and manage attendance
  • Support trainers and assist with participants' children
  • Help with transitions and take photos for social media
  • Open and close sessions properly

Requirements:

  • Friendly, patient attitude
  • Ability to follow instructions and work in a team
  • Must arrange your own transportation to/from volunteer site

Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780


Wed, May 20: 6:00 - 10:30 PM: Community Event @Queen Elizabe
Free

Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️‍♀️ 💃 🧘‍♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.


Time, Activities and Location

Wednesday – Queen Elizabeth School, 31 Lynch St, Moncton

(please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
6:00–7:00 PM: Bhangra Fit
7:00–8:00 PM: Dance Fit
8:00–10:00 PM: Badminton & Pickleball

Key Responsibilities:

  • Set up activity areas and greet participants
  • Check program passes and manage attendance
  • Support trainers and assist with participants' children
  • Help with transitions and take photos for social media
  • Open and close sessions properly

Requirements:

  • Friendly, patient attitude
  • Ability to follow instructions and work in a team
  • Must arrange your own transportation to/from volunteer site

Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780


Mon, May 25: 18:00 - 20:00: Community Event @NBCC
Free

Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️‍♀️ 💃 🧘‍♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.


Time, Activities and Location

Monday – NBCC, 1234 Mountain Road, Moncton (please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
6:00–7:00 PM: Badminton & Pickleball
7:00–8:00 PM: Dance Fit
8:00–10:30 PM: Volleyball

Key Responsibilities:

  • Set up activity areas and greet participants
  • Check program passes and manage attendance
  • Support trainers and assist with participants' children
  • Help with transitions and take photos for social media
  • Open and close sessions properly

Requirements:

  • Friendly, patient attitude
  • Ability to follow instructions and work in a team
  • Must arrange your own transportation to/from volunteer site

Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780


Tue, May 26: 18:00 - 20:00: Community Event @Crossman
Free

Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️‍♀️ 💃 🧘‍♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.


Time, Activities and Location

Tuesday – Crossman Community Centre, 99 Wynwood Dr, Moncton (please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
6:00–7:00 PM: Dance Fit
7:00–8:00 PM: Yoga

Key Responsibilities:

  • Set up activity areas and greet participants
  • Check program passes and manage attendance
  • Support trainers and assist with participants' children
  • Help with transitions and take photos for social media
  • Open and close sessions properly

Requirements:

  • Friendly, patient attitude
  • Ability to follow instructions and work in a team
  • Must arrange your own transportation to/from volunteer site

Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780

Tue, May 26: 19:30 - 21:30: Community Event@Sainte-Bernadett
Free

Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️‍♀️ 💃 🧘‍♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.


Time, Activities and Location

Tuesday – Sainte-Bernadette School, 40 Upton St, Moncton

(please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
7:30–9:30 PM: Volleyball

Key Responsibilities:

  • Set up activity areas and greet participants
  • Check program passes and manage attendance
  • Support trainers and assist with participants' children
  • Help with transitions and take photos for social media
  • Open and close sessions properly

Requirements:

  • Friendly, patient attitude
  • Ability to follow instructions and work in a team
  • Must arrange your own transportation to/from volunteer site

Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780


Wed, May 27: 6:00 - 10:30 PM: Community Event @Queen Elizabe
Free

Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️‍♀️ 💃 🧘‍♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.


Time, Activities and Location

Wednesday – Queen Elizabeth School, 31 Lynch St, Moncton

(please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
6:00–7:00 PM: Bhangra Fit
7:00–8:00 PM: Dance Fit
8:00–10:00 PM: Badminton & Pickleball

Key Responsibilities:

  • Set up activity areas and greet participants
  • Check program passes and manage attendance
  • Support trainers and assist with participants' children
  • Help with transitions and take photos for social media
  • Open and close sessions properly

Requirements:

  • Friendly, patient attitude
  • Ability to follow instructions and work in a team
  • Must arrange your own transportation to/from volunteer site

Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780

Fri 8, May 29: 18:00 - 22:00: Community Event @NBCC
Free

Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️‍♀️ 💃 🧘‍♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.


Time, Activities and Location

Fri – NBCC, 1234 Mountain Road, Moncton (please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
6:00–7:00 PM: Badminton & Pickleball
7:00–8:00 PM: Dance Fit
8:00–10:30 PM: Volleyball

Key Responsibilities:

  • Set up activity areas and greet participants
  • Check program passes and manage attendance
  • Support trainers and assist with participants' children
  • Help with transitions and take photos for social media
  • Open and close sessions properly

Requirements:

  • Friendly, patient attitude
  • Ability to follow instructions and work in a team
  • Must arrange your own transportation to/from volunteer site

Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780


Wed, May 13: 9:00 - 12:00 (Food Bank Admin)
Free

Volunteer Role: Food Bank Admin Support
(Please read the Key Responsibilities)

Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Check and verify client appointments (French, English, and Spanish preferred)
  • Help with wrap-up, cleaning, and organizing the space after distribution

Requirements:

  • Friendly and respectful communication skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Willingness to follow Food Bank guidelines and work as part of a team

Impact:
Your time and support help ensure an organized, dignified, and efficient food distribution experience for our community members 💙 with access to all main activities.

Thu, May 14: 8:30 - 12:00 (Food Bank)
Free

Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support

Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Check and verify client appointments
  • Distribute tokens and manage client flow
  • Assist with food distribution to clients
  • Help with wrap-up, cleaning, and organizing the space after distribution

Requirements:

  • Friendly and respectful communication skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Willingness to follow Food Bank guidelines and work as part of a team

Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2

Thu, May 14: 12:00 - 16:30 (Food Bank)
Free

Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support

Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Check and verify client appointments
  • Distribute tokens and manage client flow
  • Assist with food distribution to clients
  • Help with wrap-up, cleaning, and organizing the space after distribution

Requirements:

  • Friendly and respectful communication skills
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Willingness to follow Food Bank guidelines and work as part of a team

Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2

Mon, May 18: 18:00 - 20:00: Community Event @NBCC
Free

Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️‍♀️ 💃 🧘‍♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.


Time, Activities and Location

Monday – NBCC, 1234 Mountain Road, Moncton (please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
6:00–7:00 PM: Badminton & Pickleball
7:00–8:00 PM: Dance Fit
8:00–10:30 PM: Volleyball

Key Responsibilities:

  • Set up activity areas and greet participants
  • Check program passes and manage attendance
  • Support trainers and assist with participants' children
  • Help with transitions and take photos for social media
  • Open and close sessions properly

Requirements:

  • Friendly, patient attitude
  • Ability to follow instructions and work in a team
  • Must arrange your own transportation to/from volunteer site

Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780


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