Moncton Cares Volunteer May 2026

Volunteer Role: Food Bank Admin Support

(Please read the Key Responsibilities)

Description:

We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.

Key Responsibilities:

Check and verify client appointments (French, English, and Spanish preferred)

Help with wrap-up, cleaning, and organizing the space after distribution

Requirements:

Friendly and respectful communication skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Willingness to follow Food Bank guidelines and work as part of a team

Impact:

Your time and support help ensure an organized, dignified, and efficient food distribution experience for our community members 💙 with access to all main activities.