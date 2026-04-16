Moncton Cares Volunteer May 2026

Hosted by
About this event
The Greater Moncton Job Fair is back and we need your help to support Moncton Cares booth at the event
📅 Thursday, May 28, 2026 | 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM
📍 Avenir Centre, 150 Canada Street, Moncton
(Please arrange your transportation)
Duties: Welcome the visitors, promote information about Moncton Cares (our Food Bank, Caring Meal, Employment Support, etc).
Contact person: Natalia at Moncton Care booth stand
This is one of the most impactful events of the season — connecting job seekers with employers and helping people take real steps toward their future. Being part of it feels pretty great too!
Volunteer Role: Food Bank Admin Support
(Please read the Key Responsibilities)
Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Impact:
Your time and support help ensure an organized, dignified, and efficient food distribution experience for our community members 💙 with access to all main activities.
Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support
Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2
Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support
Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2
Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support
Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2
Volunteer Role: Food Bank Admin Support
(Please read the Key Responsibilities)
Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Impact:
Your time and support help ensure an organized, dignified, and efficient food distribution experience for our community members 💙 with access to all main activities.
Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support
Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2
Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support
Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2
Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support
Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2
Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️♀️ 💃 🧘♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.
Time, Activities and Location
Tuesday – Crossman Community Centre, 99 Wynwood Dr, Moncton (please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
6:00–7:00 PM: Dance Fit
7:00–8:00 PM: Yoga
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780
Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️♀️ 💃 🧘♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.
Time, Activities and Location
Wednesday – Queen Elizabeth School, 31 Lynch St, Moncton
(please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
6:00–7:00 PM: Bhangra Fit
7:00–8:00 PM: Dance Fit
8:00–10:00 PM: Badminton & Pickleball
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780
Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️♀️ 💃 🧘♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.
Time, Activities and Location
Monday – NBCC, 1234 Mountain Road, Moncton (please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
6:00–7:00 PM: Badminton & Pickleball
7:00–8:00 PM: Dance Fit
8:00–10:30 PM: Volleyball
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780
Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️♀️ 💃 🧘♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.
Time, Activities and Location
Tuesday – Crossman Community Centre, 99 Wynwood Dr, Moncton (please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
6:00–7:00 PM: Dance Fit
7:00–8:00 PM: Yoga
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780
Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️♀️ 💃 🧘♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.
Time, Activities and Location
Tuesday – Sainte-Bernadette School, 40 Upton St, Moncton
(please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
7:30–9:30 PM: Volleyball
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780
Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️♀️ 💃 🧘♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.
Time, Activities and Location
Wednesday – Queen Elizabeth School, 31 Lynch St, Moncton
(please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
6:00–7:00 PM: Bhangra Fit
7:00–8:00 PM: Dance Fit
8:00–10:00 PM: Badminton & Pickleball
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780
Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️♀️ 💃 🧘♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.
Time, Activities and Location
Fri – NBCC, 1234 Mountain Road, Moncton (please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
6:00–7:00 PM: Badminton & Pickleball
7:00–8:00 PM: Dance Fit
8:00–10:30 PM: Volleyball
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780
Volunteer Role: Food Bank Admin Support
(Please read the Key Responsibilities)
Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Impact:
Your time and support help ensure an organized, dignified, and efficient food distribution experience for our community members 💙 with access to all main activities.
Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support
Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2
Volunteer Role: Food Bank Distribution Support
Description:
We are seeking reliable volunteers to assist during Food Bank distribution hours. Volunteers will help manage appointments, distribute tokens, support food distribution, and assist with wrap-up and cleaning to ensure smooth and respectful service for all clients.
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Location:
Moncton Cares Office: B04, 607 St George Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 2C2
Volunteer Role: Community Program Support 🏋️♀️ 💃 🧘♂️ 🏸
We need enthusiastic volunteers to support our community programs! You'll help create welcoming spaces and ensure smooth program delivery for all participants.
Time, Activities and Location
Monday – NBCC, 1234 Mountain Road, Moncton (please arrange your own transportation to/from the event site)
6:00–7:00 PM: Badminton & Pickleball
7:00–8:00 PM: Dance Fit
8:00–10:30 PM: Volleyball
Key Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Moncton Cares contact point: Manish Kumar, Program Coordinator | 📱 (506) 953-3780
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!