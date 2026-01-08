Graduate Students' Association

Hosted by

Graduate Students' Association

About this event

Mont Blanc Ski Trip

Ski Rental Equipment + Ski Lift
$41.26

This ticket includes the cost of rental equipment and the ski lift, it does not include beginner lessons!


This is for skis specifically-- for snowboards, please purchase the other ticket!

Snowboard Rental Equipment + Ski Lift
$41.26

This ticket includes the cost of rental equipment and the ski lift, it does not include beginner lessons!


This is for snowboards specifically-- for skis, please purchase the other ticket!

Ski Lift Only
Free

**NOTE: this ticket is only for the ski lift--you will need to provide your own equipment! The bus does have space for storage.

Rental Equipment + Beginner Lessons + Ski Lift
$51.62

This ticket is all inclusive--ski lift access, equipment rental, and beginner lessons!


**NOTE: spots are limited in the beginner lessons, and we can ONLY offer you skis--no snowboards!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!