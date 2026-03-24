About the memberships
Renews monthly
Become a Monthly Donor to help sustain a peaceful home for meditation, Buddhist teachings, and quiet reflection. Your steady support provides warm, welcoming spaces where people can pause, breathe, and reconnect with compassion.
Monthly gifts help cover everyday needs—light, heat, maintenance, and care for the monastery—so the monastery can focus on guiding practice and community programs. Give at a level that feels right for you; every monthly contribution supports this sanctuary for all who visit.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Join our circle of Annual Donor to help sustain a peaceful home for meditation, Buddhist teachings, and quiet reflection. Your yearly commitment provides the reliable support needed to maintain warm, welcoming spaces where people can pause, breathe, and reconnect with compassion.
Annual donors provide the essential foundation to cover our yearly operational needs—including light, heat, maintenance, and the ongoing care of the monastery. By securing these fundamentals for the year ahead, you allow the monastery to focus its energy on guiding practice and developing meaningful community programs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!