Become a Monthly Donor to help sustain a peaceful home for meditation, Buddhist teachings, and quiet reflection. Your steady support provides warm, welcoming spaces where people can pause, breathe, and reconnect with compassion.





Monthly gifts help cover everyday needs—light, heat, maintenance, and care for the monastery—so the monastery can focus on guiding practice and community programs. Give at a level that feels right for you; every monthly contribution supports this sanctuary for all who visit.