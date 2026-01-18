Hosted by

Association Québécoise d'Aviron

MONTRÉAL AVIRON 1976-2026

140 Chem. du Chenal le Moyne

Montréal, QC H3C 6J6, Canada

4@7 accreditation
Free
Thursday, July 30, 2026 Olympic Basin Team meeting, accreditation distribution. 25th anniversary of the 2001 World Masters Regatta.
I am an Olympian: I wish to participate in the Parade of Olympians.
Free

Friday, July 31, 2026

Olympic Basin

Opening ceremony

Parade of Olympians on the Basin

Team Relay - 'beach sprint' style
$25
All fees included | Friday, July 31, 2026 Olympic Basin | 11-person team relay Beach sprint style for Olympians and Masters | Coastal boats (250 m + 250 m) SANCTIONED EVENT
Rowing with an Olympian
$50

Friday, July 31, 2026

Olympic Basin

The pleasure of rowing freely with an Olympian

A great encounter!

Classic 2x boat

The HERITAGE 76 grand evening
$75
All inclusive | Friday, July 31, 2026 | Hotel TBC | The Grand Evening in Three Parts: Cocktail Celebrating 50 Years of Women's Olympic Rowing Dinner (buffet) Party! | (Smart casual attire)
Challenge for coaches, referees and organizers
Free

Saturday, August 1st, 2026

Olympic Basin

Coach, official, volunteer challenge

(500 m)

Classic 8+ and 4x boat

SANCTIONED EVENT

Rowing with an Olympian
$50

Saturday, August 1st, 2026

Olympic Basin

Enjoy rowing freely with an Olympian

Classic 2x boat

Closing Ceremony
Free

Saturday, August 1st, 2026

Olympic Basin

Closing ceremony - Goodbye!

Make a donation...
Pay what you can
Make a donation to support the operations of the Association québécoise d'aviron through the Placements Sports et Loisirs  program. Any donation of $25 or more will be multiplied. Also, an official receipt will be issued for donations of $25 or more.

