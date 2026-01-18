MONTRÉAL AVIRON 1976-2026

Hosted by
About this event
Friday, July 31, 2026
Olympic Basin
Opening ceremony
Parade of Olympians on the Basin
Friday, July 31, 2026
Olympic Basin
The pleasure of rowing freely with an Olympian
A great encounter!
Classic 2x boat
Saturday, August 1st, 2026
Olympic Basin
Coach, official, volunteer challenge
(500 m)
Classic 8+ and 4x boat
SANCTIONED EVENT
Saturday, August 1st, 2026
Olympic Basin
Enjoy rowing freely with an Olympian
Classic 2x boat
Saturday, August 1st, 2026
Olympic Basin
Closing ceremony - Goodbye!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!