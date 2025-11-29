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Montreal Court#63 - Royal Order of Jesters

About this event

Montreal Court #63 2026 Book of the Play

246 Chem. du Lac-Millette

Saint-Sauveur, QC J0R 1R3, Canada

Book of the Play - Arriving Thursday or Friday
$699

About US$499 on a US credit card. See inclusions. Basically everything except the hotel, Thursday Night Dinner Out and Friday Lunch Out Option! (Selection below)

Saturday Only - Arriving Saturday
$359

About US$258 on a US credit card. See inclusions. Everything Saturday except breakfast, Sunday breakfast included if staying overnight. If early enough, can opt for Friday Night Out Option (Selection below)

Late Fee - Only if you're paying after March 31st
$50

About US$35 on a US credit card.

Thursday Night Dinner Out at Gios (otherwise on your own)
$85

About US$60 on a US credit card. No hotel dinner provided on Thursday.

Friday Lunch Out Option at Notre-Boeuf-de-Grace
$30

About US$22 on a US credit card. If NOT taken, lunch at the hotel is included in your Book fee

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