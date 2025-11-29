Montreal Court #63 2026 Book of the Play

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About this event
About US$499 on a US credit card. See inclusions. Basically everything except the hotel, Thursday Night Dinner Out and Friday Lunch Out Option! (Selection below)
About US$258 on a US credit card. See inclusions. Everything Saturday except breakfast, Sunday breakfast included if staying overnight. If early enough, can opt for Friday Night Out Option (Selection below)
About US$35 on a US credit card.
About US$60 on a US credit card. No hotel dinner provided on Thursday.
About US$22 on a US credit card. If NOT taken, lunch at the hotel is included in your Book fee
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