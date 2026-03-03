Association des Étudiants et Étudiantes en Administration de l’Université McGill

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Association des Étudiants et Étudiantes en Administration de l’Université McGill

About this event

Montreal Sports Management Conference

3480 Rue McTavish

Montréal, QC H3A 1X9, Canada

Early-Bird Tickets (Student)
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all panels, catered lunch and networking sessions at an early-bird fee! Only available to students. ID required at venue.

General Admission (Student)
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all panels, catered lunch and networking sessions. Only available to students. ID required at venue.

General Admission (Non-Student)
$120

Enjoy the full program with access to all panels, catered lunch and networking sessions.

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