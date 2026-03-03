Montreal Sports Management Conference

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Enjoy the full program with access to all panels, catered lunch and networking sessions at an early-bird fee! Only available to students. ID required at venue.
Enjoy the full program with access to all panels, catered lunch and networking sessions. Only available to students. ID required at venue.
Enjoy the full program with access to all panels, catered lunch and networking sessions.
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