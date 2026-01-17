Moonstone Parks and Recreation Community Centre Inc.

Hosted by

Moonstone Parks and Recreation Community Centre Inc.

About this event

Golf Tickets - Moonstone Parks / OMFES Tournament - June 20, 2026

1699 Woodrow Rd

Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0, Canada

Single
$175

Enter as a single golfer and be paired with 3 other community members.

Includes golf, access to a cart (along with the other golfers) and a meal.

Note, single player groups are not eligible for best foursome prizes.

Foursome
$700

Enter as a foursome to compete in the foursome category.

Includes golf, a cart and meals for your team.

Note: there must be at least 1 male and 1 female player to compete in this category, and teams will not be eligible for best male or female prizes.

Dinner Only - Chicken or Steak
$60

Choice of chicken, steak, or prime rib. Choose on the next screen.

Add a donation for Moonstone Parks and Recreation Community Centre Inc.

$

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