Golf Tickets - Moonstone Parks / OMFES Tournament - June 20, 2026

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About this event
Enter as a single golfer and be paired with 3 other community members.
Includes golf, access to a cart (along with the other golfers) and a meal.
Note, single player groups are not eligible for best foursome prizes.
Enter as a foursome to compete in the foursome category.
Includes golf, a cart and meals for your team.
Note: there must be at least 1 male and 1 female player to compete in this category, and teams will not be eligible for best male or female prizes.
Choice of chicken, steak, or prime rib. Choose on the next screen.
$
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