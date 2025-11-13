MORE THAN A GAME: 1616 Auction Benefitting Youth Mental Health

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
A party in a basket! Two (2) bottles of Southbound's exclusive tequila, four flute glasses, recipe cards, bartender shaker, salt & other goodies to enjoy this best in class Southbound tequila. Blanco is the perfect cocktail companion. With tasting notes of cooked agave, spicy pepper, touches of herbs, and citrus with a hint of fruit, Blanco is also an enjoyable sipper. Añejo is the ultimate slow sipping experience; neat or on the rocks. Aged over 1 year in Tennessee Whiskey Barrels, tasting notes include vanilla, chocolate, and hints of spice in this agave-forward expression.
Selected 5th overall by the Canucks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, star forward and alternate captain Elias Pettersson signed this jersey just for YOU! The perfect gift for the ultimate fan.
Take in the action from the centre of it all!! Win two (2) centre ice tickets to see the Vancouver Canucks take on the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday December 30th 2025
Enjoy an unforgettable night of NHL action with two (2) tickets in the Press Box at a Vancouver Canucks home game during the 2025–26 season! This exclusive experience offers a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to watch the game from where the media and analysts sit - a perspective few fans ever get to see.
Watch the Canucks take the ice at Rogers Arena with a bird’s-eye view of the action, surrounded by the buzz of the press. It’s the perfect opportunity for any hockey enthusiast to experience the game like a pro.
Restrictions: Must be used in the 2025-26 season for a mutually agreeable game date. Must be 16+ to sit in the Press Box.
Enjoy a chauffeur experience from Three Peaks Rides for a night out (with multiple stops) anywhere in Vancouver! Perfect for elevating your Canucks game night, a night out with friends or your next date. Choose from a Cadillac Escalade or GMC Yukon Denali for your night on the town.
Terms and Conditions:
Black out days = Dec 23-26 and Dec 30-Jane 2. Package expires January 25, 2027
- $400 Gift Certificate & dinner reservation at Elisa
- Four (4) Club Section tickets to the Canucks vs Utah Mammoth game (12/5/25)
- Private Driver Service from DriveUs: Enjoy pickup from your home to Elisa, from Elisa to Rogers Arena and back home at the end of the evening
Terms & conditions: pick up/drop off must be in the Vancouver/West Van/North Van area
Ready to experience outdoor hockey... in Miami!? The 2026 NHL Winter Classic VIP Experience
includes two (2) tickets to the 2026 NHL Winter Classic on January 2, 2026, with the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers hosting the New York Rangers at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. Our winner and their guest will be an NHL VIP with access to exclusive event activities and tickets to the game.
Terms & Conditions: Prize includes two (2) tickets to the game and access for two (2) to NHL VIP experiences around the Winter Classic, exact details to be determined closer to the event date. Travel and accommodations are not included in this prize.
Donate to 1616 in any amount to support expansion across Vancouver, BC today!
CLICK HERE TO DONATE:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/donate-to-1616-today
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!