MORE THAN A GAME: 1616 Auction Benefitting Youth Mental Health

Enjoy an unforgettable night of NHL action with two (2) tickets in the Press Box at a Vancouver Canucks home game during the 2025–26 season! This exclusive experience offers a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to watch the game from where the media and analysts sit - a perspective few fans ever get to see.

Watch the Canucks take the ice at Rogers Arena with a bird’s-eye view of the action, surrounded by the buzz of the press. It’s the perfect opportunity for any hockey enthusiast to experience the game like a pro.

Restrictions: Must be used in the 2025-26 season for a mutually agreeable game date. Must be 16+ to sit in the Press Box.