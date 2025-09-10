Hosted by

MORPH Sound System Fundraiser

1345 Rue de Bellechasse

Montréal, QC H2G 1N8, Canada

DJ & Live Sets
$20

16h30–22h00 ft. Wencat, Xibaona, Airhaert, Honeydrip, Pleurire b2b Kiviv, and Ensix

Workshop 1:
$15

15h30–16h30 "How to build a speaker” with Rían Adamian & Honeydrip

Workshop 2:
$15

16h40–18h00 “Ondes Sensibles ” sound sculpture with Marilou Lyonnais Archambault

Talks
$10

14h00–15h00 Sound Sessions panel with SIM, Alanna Stuart & Airhaert

NOTAFLOF
$1,000,000

Get in touch with us if you'd like to attend but price is a barrier ! You can also bring cash or a card to pay at the door :)

