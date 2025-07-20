Morrell Summer Camp Memorabilia - Preorder by July 25, 2025

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This item is NOT FREE!
Price range: $25-$40/ shirt
Colour: white (possibly blue, depending on preorder numbers) design looks best on white.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
This item is NOT FREE!
Price: $4.50 - $6
Note: Image border is not exact. Border will be even for final product.
This item is NOT FREE!
Price: $30 - $35
Details: size, colour, and material of bottle unknown until pre order number available. The design colour for this item is not finalized, needs tweaking.
This item is NOT FREE!
Price: $35 - $40
Sizes: one size fits all
Details: This design is incomplete. It will take a bit more tweaking for a final design. The image is embroidery, meaning finer details required in the design.
Feature: Name can be added.
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