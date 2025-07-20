Morrell Sanctuary Summer Camp

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Morrell Sanctuary Summer Camp

About this event

Morrell Summer Camp Memorabilia - Preorder by July 25, 2025

Kids T-Shirt item
Kids T-Shirt
Free

This item is NOT FREE!

Price range: $25-$40/ shirt

Colour: white (possibly blue, depending on preorder numbers) design looks best on white.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Sticker item
Sticker
Free

This item is NOT FREE!

Price: $4.50 - $6

Note: Image border is not exact. Border will be even for final product.


Water Bottle item
Water Bottle
Free

This item is NOT FREE!

Price: $30 - $35

Details: size, colour, and material of bottle unknown until pre order number available. The design colour for this item is not finalized, needs tweaking.

Kids Bucket Hat/ Baseball Cap item
Kids Bucket Hat/ Baseball Cap
Free

This item is NOT FREE!

Price: $35 - $40

Sizes: one size fits all

Details: This design is incomplete. It will take a bit more tweaking for a final design. The image is embroidery, meaning finer details required in the design.

Feature: Name can be added.

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