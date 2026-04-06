Mosaic Merch Market

Offered by
About this shop
CLEARANCE ITEM
Show your badminton pride with these adorable shuttlecock keychains. Choose from magenta, pink, white, yellow, and green from our remaining stock while supplies lasts. No banana for scale.
CLEARANCE ITEM
Keep your game chilled or just your body cool with this refreshing, breathable and sweat-absorbent towel. Choose from grey, blue, or purple from our remaining stock while supplies lasts. No banana for scale.
CLEARANCE ITEM
Get a grip of your badminton game, or just a firmer grip on the racket with one of these colourful anti-slip, sweat-absorbing tapes.
Reflect the sporty personality as colourful as you are with 8 colours to choose from while supplies lasts: White; pink; hot pink; lilac; brown; mint; sky blue; and teal.
$
Party like it's 2025 and relive the Western Cup XLI weekend, or just complete your water bottle sticker collection with this holographic sticker. Sticker dimension is 3" in diameter, no banana for scale.
Yes this is a free item. Simply add this to your cart free with any purchase. We also welcome any donation.
$
Party like it's 2024 and relive the Western Cup XL extra large experience, or just complete your water bottle sticker collection with this holographic sticker. Sticker dimension is 3" in diameter, no banana for scale.
Yes this is a free item. Simply add this to your cart free with any purchase. We also welcome any donation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!