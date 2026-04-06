Mosaic Badminton Club

Offered by

Mosaic Badminton Club

About this shop

Mosaic Merch Market

Shuttlecock Keychain item
Shuttlecock Keychain item
Shuttlecock Keychain
$2

CLEARANCE ITEM

Show your badminton pride with these adorable shuttlecock keychains. Choose from magenta, pink, white, yellow, and green from our remaining stock while supplies lasts. No banana for scale.

0
Cooltowel Super cooling Towel item
Cooltowel Super cooling Towel
$3

CLEARANCE ITEM


Keep your game chilled or just your body cool with this refreshing, breathable and sweat-absorbent towel. Choose from grey, blue, or purple from our remaining stock while supplies lasts. No banana for scale.

0
Racket Grip Tape item
Racket Grip Tape item
Racket Grip Tape
$2

CLEARANCE ITEM

Get a grip of your badminton game, or just a firmer grip on the racket with one of these colourful anti-slip, sweat-absorbing tapes.

Reflect the sporty personality as colourful as you are with 8 colours to choose from while supplies lasts: White; pink; hot pink; lilac; brown; mint; sky blue; and teal.

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Western Cup XLI sticker item
Western Cup XLI sticker
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Party like it's 2025 and relive the Western Cup XLI weekend, or just complete your water bottle sticker collection with this holographic sticker. Sticker dimension is 3" in diameter, no banana for scale.


Yes this is a free item. Simply add this to your cart free with any purchase. We also welcome any donation.

Western Cup XL sticker item
Western Cup XL sticker
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Party like it's 2024 and relive the Western Cup XL extra large experience, or just complete your water bottle sticker collection with this holographic sticker. Sticker dimension is 3" in diameter, no banana for scale.


Yes this is a free item. Simply add this to your cart free with any purchase. We also welcome any donation.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!