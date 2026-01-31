Mother's Day Fundraiser - Sunday, May 10, 2026

Hosted by
With each ticket, you will gain entry to:
*A refined tasting of a variety of tea selections, expertly curated
*A beautifully presented three-tier high tea service, featuring classic finger sandwiches, artisanal pastries, delicate cupcakes, gourmet cookies, fudge, elegant canapés, fine chocolates, and more (provided by Nazareth Brother's bakery)
*A featured speaker offering a tasteful introduction to the traditions and varieties of fine tea
*Picturesque view of Lake Ontario
*Participation in an exclusive on-site auction, including the opportunity to win a High Tea setting for six ($70 value) or a coffee maker gift basket ($185 value)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!