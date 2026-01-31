Mother's Day Fundraiser - Sunday, May 10, 2026

With each ticket, you will gain entry to:

*A refined tasting of a variety of tea selections, expertly curated

*A beautifully presented three-tier high tea service, featuring classic finger sandwiches, artisanal pastries, delicate cupcakes, gourmet cookies, fudge, elegant canapés, fine chocolates, and more (provided by Nazareth Brother's bakery)

*A featured speaker offering a tasteful introduction to the traditions and varieties of fine tea

*Picturesque view of Lake Ontario

*Participation in an exclusive on-site auction, including the opportunity to win a High Tea setting for six ($70 value) or a coffee maker gift basket ($185 value)