Hosted by

Oshawa-Durham Rape Crisis Centre

About this event

Mother's Day Fundraiser Sponsorship

701 Gordon St

Whitby, ON L1N 5S4, Canada

Mother's Day Sponsorship
Pay what you can

With each sponsorship, your business will receive:


1. Brand Visibility and Recognition

  • Logo placement on event materials, signage, programs, and digital promotions
  • Recognition on the event website and social media channels
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the program or keynote moments

2. Community Leadership Positioning

  • Public association with a mission‑driven cause that demonstrates compassion, responsibility, and social impact

3. Networking and Relationship Building

  • Access to community leaders, nonprofit partners, and other socially conscious businesses

4. Marketing and Promotional Benefits

  • Inclusion in newsletters, and media outreach
  • Branded giveaways (if applicable)



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!