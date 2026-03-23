Mothers Day Tea

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About this event
Tickets
🎟 Member Price: $7
🎟 Non-Member Price: $10
This ticket fee helps us cover the cost of supplies and refreshments so we can host this community event. Children under the age of 3 are FREE
To become a member, click this link to save: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/langdon-community-associations-membership
This ticket fee helps us cover the cost of supplies and refreshments so we can host this community event. Children under the age of 3 are FREE
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!