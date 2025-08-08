Hosted by

Odd Meridian Arts Society

About this event

Motion & Stillness/ Workshop with Shion Skye Carter

Scotiabank Dance Centre

677 Davie St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2G6, Canada

$20 donation
$20

Thank you for supporting our capacity to offer this event so that nobody will be turned away for lack of funds, and for supporting our commitment to excellent remuneration of the workshop facilitator!

$50 donation
$50

Thank you for supporting our capacity to offer this event so that nobody will be turned away for lack of funds, and for supporting our commitment to excellent remuneration of the workshop facilitator!

FREE Registration
Free

Thank you for supporting our capacity to offer this event so that nobody will be turned away for lack of funds, and for supporting our commitment to excellent remuneration of the workshop facilitator!

Add a donation for Odd Meridian Arts Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!