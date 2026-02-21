Dragon Moon Zen Community Society

Hosted by

Dragon Moon Zen Community Society

About this event

Mountains and Waters Summer Retreat

405 Hazlitt Creek Rd

Victoria, BC V9E 2A3, Canada

Retreat - Early bird Reduced Rate
$1,199
Available until May 16

Enjoy the full program at a reduced rate with our early bird discount before May 15.

Retreat - Early bird Standard Rate
$1,399
Available until May 16

Enjoy the full program at the regular rate with our early bird discount before May 15.

Retreat - Early bird Supporter Rate
$1,599
Available until May 16

Enjoy the full program at the supporter rate with our early bird discount before May 15.

Accommodation - Lodge
$650

Private Room with En-suite (Queen Bed)

Accommodation - Lodge
$420

Dormitory (single bed) with shared bathroom

Accommodation - Cabin
$650

New Dawn Cabin (Queen bed with kitchenette, composting toilet, running water)

Accommodation - Cabin
$800

Higher Ground Cabin (Queen bed, pullout couch, kitchenette, composting toilet, running water)

Accommodation - Cabin
$520

Tree House (Bunkbed)


Accommodation - Camping
$300

Tent Camping (per tent) with shared bathroom

Accommodation - Camping
$360

RV Camping

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