Mountains and Waters Summer Retreat

About this event
Enjoy the full program at a reduced rate with our early bird discount before May 15.
Enjoy the full program at the regular rate with our early bird discount before May 15.
Enjoy the full program at the supporter rate with our early bird discount before May 15.
Private Room with En-suite (Queen Bed)
Dormitory (single bed) with shared bathroom
New Dawn Cabin (Queen bed with kitchenette, composting toilet, running water)
Higher Ground Cabin (Queen bed, pullout couch, kitchenette, composting toilet, running water)
Tree House (Bunkbed)
Tent Camping (per tent) with shared bathroom
RV Camping
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!