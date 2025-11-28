Mountsfield Spirit Wear Shop

Baseball Cap - Youth item
Baseball Cap - Youth item
Baseball Cap - Youth item
Baseball Cap - Youth
$25

Youth Sized Baseball Cap with "MOUNTSFIELD" embroidered on the front. Available in Black, Purple, or Gold


• Mid profile structured original full fabric cap with modified flat bill visor
• Poly/cotton blend fabric
• 3-part comfort fit sweatband with adjustable plastic snap back closure
• Grey under visor for reflection protection

Baseball Cap - Adult item
Baseball Cap - Adult item
Baseball Cap - Adult item
Baseball Cap - Adult
$25

One Size Fits Most Baseball Cap with "MOUNTSFIELD" embroidered on the front. Available in Black, Purple, or Gold


• Mid profile structured original full fabric cap with modified flat bill visor
• Poly/cotton blend fabric
• 3-part comfort fit sweatband with adjustable plastic snap back closure
• Grey under visor for reflection protection

Trucker Hat item
Trucker Hat
$25

Grey and Amber coloured mesh-back Trucker Hat with full colour embroidered Mountsfield Logo


• Medium profile six panel structured cap with modified flat visor
• Poly/cotton blend front with trucker mesh back
• Adjustable plastic snap tab closure

Toque item
Toque item
Toque item
Toque
$40

Knit Cuff Toque with full colour embroidered Mountsfield logo. Available in purple, gold, or black.


100% acrylic

3” folding cuff

Crossbody Bag item
Crossbody Bag
$40

Black, spacious cross body bag with full colour Mountsfield logo


2.5L fits a phone, wallet, keys, and other small items.


Features a dual zipper top opening, two inner open pockets, and a front zipper pocket.


Adjustable, non-detachable strap, 1.25” wide.


Product Size: 11 1/2″ W x 7 1/4″ H x 3 1/2″ D

Mustangs Jibbtz item
Mustangs Jibbtz
$5

As some Mountsfield Pride to your crocs!

Shoe Charm item
Shoe Charm
$5

Dress up your shoes in Mountsfield Prise! these charms attach to shoelaces and thin straps.

Adult Hoodie - BLACK item
Adult Hoodie - BLACK item
Adult Hoodie - BLACK
$40

Adult sized hoodie with white Mountsfield Logo.

  • 13-oz, 50/50 cotton/polyester fleece
  • Compacted yarns to minimize shrinkage
  • Double lined hood with drawstring
  • Anti-pill
  • Classic fit


Adult Hoodie - PURPLE item
Adult Hoodie - PURPLE item
Adult Hoodie - PURPLE
$40

Adult sized hoodie with white Mountsfield Logo.

  • 13-oz, 50/50 cotton/polyester fleece
  • Compacted yarns to minimize shrinkage
  • Double lined hood with drawstring
  • Anti-pill
  • Classic fit
Adult Hoodie - GREY item
Adult Hoodie - GREY item
Adult Hoodie - GREY
$40

Adult sized hoodie with Black Mountsfield Logo.

  • 13-oz, 50/50 cotton/polyester fleece
  • Compacted yarns to minimize shrinkage
  • Double lined hood with drawstring
  • Anti-pill
  • Classic fit
Youth Hoodie - BLACK item
Youth Hoodie - BLACK item
Youth Hoodie - BLACK
$40

Youth sized hoodie with white Mountsfield logo


  • 13-oz, 50/50 cotton/polyester fleece
  • Compacted yarns to minimize shrinkage
  • Double lined hood
  • Anti-pill
  • Classic fit
Youth Hoodie - PURPLE item
Youth Hoodie - PURPLE item
Youth Hoodie - PURPLE
$40

Youth sized hoodie with white Mountsfield logo


  • 13-oz, 50/50 cotton/polyester fleece
  • Compacted yarns to minimize shrinkage
  • Double lined hood
  • Anti-pill
  • Classic fit
Youth Hoodie - GREY item
Youth Hoodie - GREY item
Youth Hoodie - GREY
$40

Youth sized hoodie with white Mountsfield logo


  • 13-oz, 50/50 cotton/polyester fleece
  • Compacted yarns to minimize shrinkage
  • Double lined hood
  • Anti-pill
  • Classic fit
Adult Tshirt - PURPLE item
Adult Tshirt - PURPLE item
Adult Tshirt - PURPLE
$20

Adult unisex tshirt with a white Mountsfield Logo.


·        9.1-oz, 100% cotton

·        Compacted yarns to minimize shrinkage

·        Taped neck and shoulders

·        Tear away label

·        Classic fit

Adult Tshirt - BLACK item
Adult Tshirt - BLACK item
Adult Tshirt - BLACK
$20

Adult unisex tshirt with a white Mountsfield Logo.


·        9.1-oz, 100% cotton

·        Compacted yarns to minimize shrinkage

·        Taped neck and shoulders

·        Tear away label

·        Classic fit

Youth T-Shirt - PURPLE item
Youth T-Shirt - PURPLE item
Youth T-Shirt - PURPLE
$20

Youth sizes tshirt with white Mountsfield logo


·        9.1-oz, 100% cotton

·        Compacted yarns to minimize shrinkage

·        Taped neck and shoulders

·        Tear away label

·        Classic fit

Youth T-Shirt - BLACK item
Youth T-Shirt - BLACK item
Youth T-Shirt - BLACK
$20

Youth sizes tshirt with white Mountsfield logo


·        9.1-oz, 100% cotton

·        Compacted yarns to minimize shrinkage

·        Taped neck and shoulders

·        Tear away label

·        Classic fit

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!