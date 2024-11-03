Hosted by

MOVEMBER CANADA

About this event

MOVEMBER CANADA's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

588 Richmond St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1Y9, Canada

Healthy Planet Gift basket
$20

Starting bid

An overflowing basket of healthy foods and supplements! Basket donated by Healthy Planet Danforth. Value $100 https://www.healthyplanetcanada.com/
Good Neighbour $50 gift card
$20

Starting bid

Good Neighbour A lifestyle concept store w. apparel, footwear, gifts & homewares. 📍935 Queen Street East 📍415 Roncesvalles Avenue 📍1212 Yonge Street https://www.goodnbr.com/
4 passes to Cuban Night at Lula Lounge Toronto
$20

Starting bid

General Admission for 4 VALID FOR ANY REGULAR FRIDAY Salsa Lesson + Concert Tickets are for dancing only and do not guarantee seating $100 value https://www.lula.ca/
Beer and Pie item
Beer and Pie
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate for Sharman's proper pies Pair of passes for Steamwhistle brewery tour ($35 value) https://sharmansproper.ca/ https://steamwhistle.ca/
Sweet Tooth package item
Sweet Tooth package
$10

Starting bid

$15 Cinnaholic gift card - Plant based bakery, 2 Wireless speakers, Ed's real scoop gift certificates (2 pints, 2 regular scoops, 2 kiddie scoops) Value $ 70 https://www.cinnaholicdanforth.ca/ https://www.edsrealscoop.com/
Museum crawl item
Museum crawl
$20

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the ROM 2 Tickets to the AGO Family Pass to the Toronto Botanical Gardens Value $140
BATL Axe Throwing Experience
$20

Starting bid

1 hour of axe or knife throwing for 2 - 6 guests! Expiry date: November 30th, 2025 value (up to $100) https://batlgrounds.com/
Fitzroy Rentals item
Fitzroy Rentals
$40

Starting bid

1 free dress rental (value up to $160) Founded in 2016 by two best friends (who met in Kindergarten!) who saw a gap in the Canadian rental market, The Fitzroy is now Canada's leading dress rental service. They are proud to offer an elevated, meticulously curated collection of brand new designer dream dresses, jumpsuits, two-piece suits and accessories, sourced and selected from all over the world and made available to rent for any occasion where you need to get FANCY. Expires December 31, 2025 Shipping not included
Coffee table books from Book City Beaches item
Coffee table books from Book City Beaches
$10

Starting bid

A set of 3 coffee table books donated by Book City Beaches. Value $100 https://www.bookcity.ca/
Golf package
$50

Starting bid

18 holes with 4 power carts from Centennial park golf centre foursome with carts (value up to $280) https://www.golfcpgc.com/ 3 one hour range certificates from Metrogolf sportsplex (value up to $130) https://www.metrogolfsportsplex.com/ https://www.metrogolfsportsplex.com/
$100 Joliette gift card item
$100 Joliette gift card
$20

Starting bid

$100 gift card towards vintage and antique French home decor products. Shop online or in-store. www.tresjoliette.com
Gift basket from Joliette item
Gift basket from Joliette
$20

Starting bid

Gift basket filled with vintage and antique French home decor items: stoneware bottles, vintage print, set of 4 brandy glasses, vintage "cendrier", Joliette sardine tins, Belgian grain tin, savon de Marseille hearts, set of antique letters, and antique glass apothecary bottle. Value $400 www.tresjoliette.com
Gift basket from Baskits
$10

Starting bid

Richmond Gift basket This elegant assortment features Mary Macleod's Chocolate Crunch Cookies, renowned for their rich, buttery flavour with a delightful chocolate twist. Enjoy the indulgence of Baskits' own Dabble & Drizzle Coconut Truffles, offering a creamy blend of coconut and chocolate. savour the luxurious Dabble & Drizzle Milk Chocolate Truffles, each bite a perfect harmony of smooth chocolate and exquisite flavours. Experience the irresistible balance of sweet and salty with our delectable gourmet popcorn, adding a touch of playful sophistication. Value $60 https://baskits.com/

