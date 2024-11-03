MOVEMBER CANADA's Silent Auction

An overflowing basket of healthy foods and supplements!
Basket donated by Healthy Planet Danforth.
Value $100
https://www.healthyplanetcanada.com/
Good Neighbour $50 gift card
$20
Starting bid
Good Neighbour
A lifestyle concept store w. apparel, footwear, gifts & homewares.
📍935 Queen Street East
📍415 Roncesvalles Avenue
📍1212 Yonge Street
https://www.goodnbr.com/
4 passes to Cuban Night at Lula Lounge Toronto
$20
Starting bid
General Admission for 4
VALID FOR ANY REGULAR FRIDAY
Salsa Lesson + Concert
Tickets are for dancing only and do not guarantee seating
$100 value
https://www.lula.ca/
Beer and Pie
$20
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate for Sharman's proper pies
Pair of passes for Steamwhistle brewery tour ($35 value)
https://sharmansproper.ca/
https://steamwhistle.ca/
Sweet Tooth package
$10
Starting bid
$15 Cinnaholic gift card - Plant based bakery,
2 Wireless speakers,
Ed's real scoop gift certificates (2 pints, 2 regular scoops, 2 kiddie scoops)
Value $ 70
https://www.cinnaholicdanforth.ca/
https://www.edsrealscoop.com/
Museum crawl
$20
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the ROM
2 Tickets to the AGO
Family Pass to the Toronto Botanical Gardens
Value $140
BATL Axe Throwing Experience
$20
Starting bid
1 hour of axe or knife throwing for 2 - 6 guests!
Expiry date: November 30th, 2025
value (up to $100)
https://batlgrounds.com/
Fitzroy Rentals
$40
Starting bid
1 free dress rental (value up to $160)
Founded in 2016 by two best friends (who met in Kindergarten!) who saw a gap in the Canadian rental market, The Fitzroy is now Canada's leading dress rental service. They are proud to offer an elevated, meticulously curated collection of brand new designer dream dresses, jumpsuits, two-piece suits and accessories, sourced and selected from all over the world and made available to rent for any occasion where you need to get FANCY.
Expires December 31, 2025
Shipping not included
Coffee table books from Book City Beaches
$10
Starting bid
A set of 3 coffee table books donated by Book City Beaches.
Value $100
https://www.bookcity.ca/
Golf package
$50
Starting bid
18 holes with 4 power carts from Centennial park golf centre foursome with carts
(value up to $280)
https://www.golfcpgc.com/
3 one hour range certificates from Metrogolf sportsplex
(value up to $130)
https://www.metrogolfsportsplex.com/
https://www.metrogolfsportsplex.com/
$100 Joliette gift card
$20
Starting bid
$100 gift card towards vintage and antique French home decor products. Shop online or in-store.
www.tresjoliette.com
Gift basket from Joliette
$20
Starting bid
Gift basket filled with vintage and antique French home decor items: stoneware bottles, vintage print, set of 4 brandy glasses, vintage "cendrier", Joliette sardine tins, Belgian grain tin, savon de Marseille hearts, set of antique letters, and antique glass apothecary bottle.
Value $400
www.tresjoliette.com
Gift basket from Baskits
$10
Starting bid
Richmond Gift basket
This elegant assortment features Mary Macleod's Chocolate Crunch Cookies, renowned for their rich, buttery flavour with a delightful chocolate twist. Enjoy the indulgence of Baskits' own Dabble & Drizzle Coconut Truffles, offering a creamy blend of coconut and chocolate. savour the luxurious Dabble & Drizzle Milk Chocolate Truffles, each bite a perfect harmony of smooth chocolate and exquisite flavours. Experience the irresistible balance of sweet and salty with our delectable gourmet popcorn, adding a touch of playful sophistication.
Value $60
https://baskits.com/
