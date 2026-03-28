Our studio is hosting a class to support women facing breast cancer. Bring your daughter, Son, aunt or anyone to this class as we move with intention as taught by Joseph pilates, but this time our intention is to support women going through cancer. Because collectively we lift each others up when someone is going through a difficult time.



Your class included goodies from Herbaland naturals, The unscented company and a chance to win a gift bag from Sage naturals.



Audi Moncton will match dollars we raise through the class for this cause as well.



Proceeds will help fund direct financial support for women

in treatment through the Breast Cancer Support Fund.



Funds help cover essential needs like: groceries, transportation to treatment, childcare

housing support etc.



Let’s move, sweat, and make a difference together.





Movi Yoga & Pilates 🧡