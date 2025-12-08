Movie Night Grades K-2

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About this event
Please enter the name of the student this ticket is for.
Includes slice of pizza, fruit cup and access to movie.
Please enter the name of the sibling this ticket is for.
Includes slice of pizza, fruit cup and access to movie.
Note: Siblings require adult supervision.
Optional Add On: Please enter the same student /sibling name as their admission ticket so we can match their extra slice!
For parents or guardians who would like pizza during Movie Night. Event admission is not required.
$
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