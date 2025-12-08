Edmonton Classical Academy Eastgate Fundraising Society

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Edmonton Classical Academy Eastgate Fundraising Society

About this event

Movie Night Grades K-2

3720 76th Ave. N.W. Edmonton AB

General admission (Grade K-2)
$7

Please enter the name of the student this ticket is for.

Includes slice of pizza, fruit cup and access to movie.

Sibling admission
$7

Please enter the name of the sibling this ticket is for.

Includes slice of pizza, fruit cup and access to movie.

Note: Siblings require adult supervision.

Extra Slice
$2.50

Optional Add On: Please enter the same student /sibling name as their admission ticket so we can match their extra slice!

Parent Pizza and Drink
$2.50

For parents or guardians who would like pizza during Movie Night. Event admission is not required.

Add a donation for Edmonton Classical Academy Eastgate Fundraising Society

$

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