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Hosted by

Ecole Voyageur Parent Council

About this event

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Movie Night November 28, 2025

École Voyageur Gym

Child Admission
$5

One ticket per chid is required for entry. Parents are free entry.

Dinner Pack
$6

Includes one slice of pizza, one bag of chips, and one koolaid jammer. NOTE: Dinner Packs must be ordered ahead of time—there will be no food sales at the event!

Extra Pizza Slice
$3

Add one Pizza slice to your order

DONATION
$1

Help support future events & initiatives for Voyageur students organized by Parent Advisory Council

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