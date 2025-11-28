Movie Night November 28, 2025

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About this event
One ticket per chid is required for entry. Parents are free entry.
Includes one slice of pizza, one bag of chips, and one koolaid jammer. NOTE: Dinner Packs must be ordered ahead of time—there will be no food sales at the event!
Add one Pizza slice to your order
Help support future events & initiatives for Voyageur students organized by Parent Advisory Council
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