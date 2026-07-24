Movie Night: Zootopia 2

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Select this ticket if you are an adult (ages 18+). If there are children (ages 12 or under) in your group, there must be at least 1 adult (ages 18+) present. Adult(s) in your group would be in responsible for supervising all children (ages 17 and under, if any) in your group, if any.
Select this ticket if you are a teen (ages 13-17). Adult supervision (ages 18+) is not required for you to attend unless there is anyone in your group who is ages 12 or under.
Select this ticket is you are a child (ages 12 and under). Children (ages 12 or under) must be supervised by at least 1 adult (ages 18+) at all times
Do you need to be seated closer to the screen (e.g. due to vision impairment), would be sitting in your wheelchair, and/or have another accessibility needs? We will try out best to ensure this is a comfortable space for you!
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