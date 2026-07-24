A blue snake coils around a startled fox and rabbit in the foreground, with the "Zootopia 2" logo below against a white background.
Neighbourlink North York

Hosted by

Neighbourlink North York

About this event

Movie Night: Zootopia 2

89 Centre Ave

North York, ON M2M 2L7, Canada

Adult (ages 18+)
Free

Select this ticket if you are an adult (ages 18+). If there are children (ages 12 or under) in your group, there must be at least 1 adult (ages 18+) present. Adult(s) in your group would be in responsible for supervising all children (ages 17 and under, if any) in your group, if any.

Teens (ages 13-17)
Free

Select this ticket if you are a teen (ages 13-17). Adult supervision (ages 18+) is not required for you to attend unless there is anyone in your group who is ages 12 or under.

Children (ages 12 and under)
Free

Select this ticket is you are a child (ages 12 and under). Children (ages 12 or under) must be supervised by at least 1 adult (ages 18+) at all times

Priority Seating for Accessibility Needs
Free

Do you need to be seated closer to the screen (e.g. due to vision impairment), would be sitting in your wheelchair, and/or have another accessibility needs? We will try out best to ensure this is a comfortable space for you!

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