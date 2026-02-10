Movies, Matcha, Muse | May 24

Hosted by
About this event
$26.25 ticket including GST and Matcha beverage. Thank You!!!!
$36.75 ticket including GST and Matcha beverage. By purchasing this ticket type, it supports Odd Meridian in providing sliding scale barrier reduced options. Thank You! for your generosity!
$47.25 ticket including GST and Matcha beverage. Thanks for being a superstar and supporting Odd Meridian and the artists! This ticket tier supports us in continuing to offer performance programming and events!!!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!