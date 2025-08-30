Mozart’s Idomeneo

The Registry Theatre - 122 Frederick St

Kitchener, ON N2H 2L9, Canada

Pay What You Will -- $50
CA$50

All seats general admission.

Sliding scale tickets: If you don’t have any trouble meeting your basic living expenses, your generosity in choosing this rate helps us cover our production costs.

Pay What You Will -- $40
CA$40

All seats general admission.

Sliding scale tickets: If you can generally meet your living expenses, choosing this rate will help us cover our production costs.

Pay What You Will -- $30
CA$30

All seats general admission.

Sliding scale tickets: If you have trouble meeting your living expenses, this rate is designed for you — GRO wants to keep our performances accessible, and offers this discounted rate to those who could not otherwise attend.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing