Mozart’s Idomeneo

Kitchener, ON N2H 2L9, Canada
All seats general admission.
Sliding scale tickets: If you don’t have any trouble meeting your basic living expenses, your generosity in choosing this rate helps us cover our production costs.
All seats general admission.
Sliding scale tickets: If you can generally meet your living expenses, choosing this rate will help us cover our production costs.
All seats general admission.
Sliding scale tickets: If you have trouble meeting your living expenses, this rate is designed for you — GRO wants to keep our performances accessible, and offers this discounted rate to those who could not otherwise attend.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing