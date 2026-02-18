Milton Pickleball Association Inc

Hosted by

Milton Pickleball Association Inc

About this event

6 Week Session - Getting Started-Beginner Series with Manju Sekhri (Sustainable Milton)

71 Loyalist Trl Bldg B

Units B1-B6, Oakville, ON L6H 3R2, Canada

Registration for MPA Members
$250

Refund Policy

Refunds will only be offered no more than 72 hours before the event date. After these periods, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued.  All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee.  Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.

Registration for NON-MPA Members
$275

Refund Policy

Refunds will only be offered no more than 72 hours before the event date. After these periods, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued.  All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee.  Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!