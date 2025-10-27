Mr. Wiggles Workshop

Mr Wiggles will be teaching the hand styles of Hip Hop inspired by Jailhouse Rock, (up) Rock, and Popping. The original BBOY-izm that manifested into the Rappers hand gestures, a lost elements of HIP HOP culture. Jailhouse Rock sometimes referred to as an “urban martial art” or “street boxing,” 52 Blocks supposedly emerged within the American prison system as a means of self-defense and survival for incarcerated individuals.