Mr. Wiggles Workshop

Mr Wiggles will teach original Bronx Hip Hop Party dances from the 70's and about where they come from like the patty duke, freak styles, Smurf, gigalo, machine gun and the electric boogie steps.
Mr Wiggles breaks down ground techniques, to help you control your ground game. Level Changes, and control is the KEY. Boogaloo transitions, and that POPPING FUNK.
Mr Wiggles will be teaching the hand styles of Hip Hop inspired by Jailhouse Rock, (up) Rock, and Popping. The original BBOY-izm that manifested into the Rappers hand gestures, a lost elements of HIP HOP culture. Jailhouse Rock sometimes referred to as an “urban martial art” or “street boxing,” 52 Blocks supposedly emerged within the American prison system as a means of self-defense and survival for incarcerated individuals.
Mr Wiggles will help you develop your freestyle skills and develop your battle flow. Through drills and movement exploration, you’ll learn how to express your unique style and connect with the music better. Open to all styles of urban dance.
Mr. Wiggles will provide a lecture and give insight into the early days and stories of hip-hop culture and teach you about the history of hip-hop.
