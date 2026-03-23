MRU INDS 2026 Grad Show Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Total value of $1,590!
Items: ● 4 general admission tickets to the Calgary Beer Fest, May 1st ● Winter sports gear: Auclair Outseam gloves and mitts, Kombi Outdoor-zy GORE-TEX INFINIUM Men's Gloves (M) and Patroller GORE-TEXT Gloves (M), Giro Vivid Optics Axis Ski Goggles (colour: Stacked Sky Blue w/ Haze (S3) and Infrared (S1) lenses), 2 Backyard Snowstorm toques, ● Summer sports gear: Lululemon Team Canada 2024 Olympics cross-body bag + Convertible Jacquard Jacket (size 6) + Convertible Pants/shorts (size 6), Lululemon Stretch Satin Nylon Shorts (M), Evoc Hip Pack Pro 3, Columbia ball caps.
Starting bid
Total value of $1,130!
Items: ● Pottery workshop for 2 ● 2 tickets for Theatre Calgary ● Candles and linens ● Ceramics and deco items ● Furniture/deco voucher ● Cutting board ● Watercolour, art, and paint by numbers kits ● Small easel ● Small canvases ● Art books.
Starting bid
Total value of $1,130!
Items: ● 2 movie tickets w/ popcorn ● 2 general admission tickets to Calgary Beer fest, May 1st ● 7 restaurant gift cards and vouchers, 5 of which are valued at $100 ● 2 bags of coffee beans, 2 to-go mugs and a gift card for Barrow Coffee ● 3 $15 pizza gift cards ● Floral arrangement voucher ● Barware set ● Vintage wine glass set ● Indigo blanket.
Starting bid
Total value of $1,380!
Items: ● Wellness snacks and coupon ● 1 bag coffee beans ● $450 voucher for a full Pilates group class ● In-home physiotherapy session valued at $170 ● Skoah skincare gift card ● Shower and soap products ● Water bottle ● Theragun massage gun.
Starting bid
Retail value of $4,500!
Fully upholstered, rotating chair designed by Jeffrey Bernett for B&B Italia. Upholstered in LUUM Ample - 4034. The sleek uniform flow of the seat into the armrests creates a comfortable, ergonomic sit. Not to mention a powerful design statement for your home or place of work!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!