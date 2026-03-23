Hosted by

Mount Royal University

About this event

Sales closed

MRU INDS 2026 Grad Show Fundraiser

Pick-up location

4825 Mt Royal Gate SW, Calgary, AB T3E 6K6, Canada

Adventure Basket item
Adventure Basket item
Adventure Basket
$250

Starting bid

Total value of $1,590!

Items: ● 4 general admission tickets to the Calgary Beer Fest, May 1st ● Winter sports gear: Auclair Outseam gloves and mitts, Kombi Outdoor-zy GORE-TEX INFINIUM Men's Gloves (M) and Patroller GORE-TEXT Gloves (M), Giro Vivid Optics Axis Ski Goggles (colour: Stacked Sky Blue w/ Haze (S3) and Infrared (S1) lenses), 2 Backyard Snowstorm toques, ● Summer sports gear: Lululemon Team Canada 2024 Olympics cross-body bag + Convertible Jacquard Jacket (size 6) + Convertible Pants/shorts (size 6), Lululemon Stretch Satin Nylon Shorts (M), Evoc Hip Pack Pro 3, Columbia ball caps.

Art and Design Basket item
Art and Design Basket item
Art and Design Basket
$130

Starting bid

Total value of $1,130!

Items: Pottery workshop for 2 ● 2 tickets for Theatre Calgary ● Candles and linens ● Ceramics and deco items ● Furniture/deco voucher ● Cutting board ● Watercolour, art, and paint by numbers kits ● Small easel ● Small canvases ● Art books.

Date Night Basket item
Date Night Basket item
Date Night Basket
$250

Starting bid

Total value of $1,130!

Items: ● 2 movie tickets w/ popcorn ● 2 general admission tickets to Calgary Beer fest, May 1st ● 7 restaurant gift cards and vouchers, 5 of which are valued at $100 ● 2 bags of coffee beans, 2 to-go mugs and a gift card for Barrow Coffee ● 3 $15 pizza gift cards ● Floral arrangement voucher ● Barware set ● Vintage wine glass set ● Indigo blanket.

Health and Wellness Basket item
Health and Wellness Basket item
Health and Wellness Basket
$200

Starting bid

Total value of $1,380!

Items: ● Wellness snacks and coupon ● 1 bag coffee beans ● $450 voucher for a full Pilates group class ● In-home physiotherapy session valued at $170 ● Skoah skincare gift card ● Shower and soap products ● Water bottle ● Theragun massage gun.

Metropolitan '14 Swivel Chair - B&B Italia item
Metropolitan '14 Swivel Chair - B&B Italia item
Metropolitan '14 Swivel Chair - B&B Italia
$500

Starting bid

Retail value of $4,500!

Fully upholstered, rotating chair designed by Jeffrey Bernett for B&B Italia. Upholstered in LUUM Ample - 4034. The sleek uniform flow of the seat into the armrests creates a comfortable, ergonomic sit. Not to mention a powerful design statement for your home or place of work!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!