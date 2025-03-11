MRU Interior Design 2025 Fundraising Merch Shop

The Prof Tote 2.0 – Limited Edition.18"x14.5". 100% cotton canvas.
After the success of last year’s Prof Tote, we’re excited to introduce The Prof Tote 2.0! This year’s design features 18 unique scale figures—one from each member of our faculty—beautifully screen printed on a 100% cotton tote.
Limited Edition – Only 100 Available! This exclusive tote is a one-time release, with just 100 units being produced. Once they’re gone, they’re gone!
**Please note that this item is made to order and may differ slightly from the product images.**
The T-shirt - Natural
CA$45
100% cotton crewneck t-shirt, made in Canada.
Unisex (relaxed) fit.
Screen printed graphic for a lasting finish.
Relaxed 9oz 100% cotton jersey, pre-shrunk.
**Please note that this item is made to order and may differ slightly from the product images.**
The Hoodie - Faded Black
CA$80
100% cotton heavyweight hoodie, made in Canada.
Unisex (relaxed) fit.
Screen printed graphic for a lasting finish.
Heavyweight 20oz brushed back fleeced terry.
Tough 2x1 rib collar, cuffs & hem.
4-Needle flatlock seams throughout.
**Please note that this item is made to order and may differ slightly from the product images.**
The Hoodie - Oatmeal
CA$80
100% cotton heavyweight hoodie, made in Canada.
Unisex (relaxed) fit.
Screen printed graphic for a lasting finish.
Heavyweight 20oz brushed back fleeced terry.
Tough 2x1 rib collar, cuffs & hem.
4-Needle flatlock seams throughout.
**Please note that this item is made to order and may differ slightly from the product images.**
The Crewneck - Oatmeal
CA$70
100% cotton heavyweight crewneck, made in Canada.
Unisex (relaxed) fit.
Screen printed graphic for a lasting finish.
Heavyweight 20oz brushed back fleeced terry.
Tough 2x1 rib collar, cuffs & hem.
4-Needle flatlock seams throughout.
**Please note that this item is made to order and may differ slightly from the product images.**
The Crewneck - Faded Black
CA$70
100% cotton heavyweight crewneck, made in Canada.
Unisex (relaxed) fit.
Screen printed graphic for a lasting finish.
Heavyweight 20oz brushed back fleeced terry.
Tough 2x1 rib collar, cuffs & hem.
4-Needle flatlock seams throughout.
**Please note that this item is made to order and may differ slightly from the product images.**
