MSAG2010's Spring Raffle Fundraiser!

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🍷 Delight in the perfect pairing of 8 premium bottles of wine . Whether you're savoring a cozy night in or hosting a lively gathering, this basket is the perfect addition to any occasion.
With 3 different baskets up for grabs - that's 3 times the chances to win.
🍷 Delight in the perfect pairing of 8 premium bottles of wine . Whether you're savoring a cozy night in or hosting a lively gathering, this basket is the perfect addition to any occasion.
With 3 different baskets up for grabs - that's 3 times the chances to win.
🍷 Delight in the perfect pairing of 8 premium bottles of wine . Whether you're savoring a cozy night in or hosting a lively gathering, this basket is the perfect addition to any occasion.
With 3 different baskets up for grabs - that's 3 times the chances to win.
Large Bottle of Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey
Large Bottle of Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey
Large Bottle of Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey
🏀 Score Big with Raptors Tickets!
Win 4 tickets to see the Toronto Raptors take on the Brooklyn Nets on April 11. Experience the excitement of live NBA action, cheer on your favorite players, and enjoy an unforgettable night of basketball. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the game-day energy!
Donated by Assante Wealth Management
🏀 Score Big with Raptors Tickets!
Win 4 tickets to see the Toronto Raptors take on the Brooklyn Nets on April 11. Experience the excitement of live NBA action, cheer on your favorite players, and enjoy an unforgettable night of basketball. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the game-day energy!
Donated by Assante Wealth Management
🏀 Score Big with Raptors Tickets!
Win 4 tickets to see the Toronto Raptors take on the Brooklyn Nets on April 11. Experience the excitement of live NBA action, cheer on your favorite players, and enjoy an unforgettable night of basketball. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the game-day energy!
Donated by Assante Wealth Management
Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays - May 11
Win four tickets to watch the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 11th. Be there live to witness the fast-paced action, thrilling plays, and electric atmosphere that only hockey can deliver. Don’t miss this chance to cheer on the Jays in person!
Section 129 Row 9
Dugout Reserved
Ballpark Experience
Tickets provided by Encore Global
Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays - May 11
Win four tickets to watch the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 11th. Be there live to witness the fast-paced action, thrilling plays, and electric atmosphere that only hockey can deliver. Don’t miss this chance to cheer on the Jays in person!
Section 129 Row 9
Dugout Reserved
Ballpark Experience
Tickets provided by Encore Global
Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays - May 11
Win four tickets to watch the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 11th. Be there live to witness the fast-paced action, thrilling plays, and electric atmosphere that only hockey can deliver. Don’t miss this chance to cheer on the Jays in person!
Section 129 Row 9
Dugout Reserved
Ballpark Experience
Tickets provided by Encore Global
With this prize you can name the date for a pair of AFC Toronto Tickets this season.
Donated by AFC Toronto
With this prize you can name the date for a pair of AFC Toronto Tickets this season.
Donated by AFC Toronto
With this prize you can name the date for a pair of AFC Toronto Tickets this season.
Donated by AFC Toronto
💪 Level Up Your Fitness with F45! Win a $250 gift card to F45 Training at either the Long Branch or Joshua Creek (Oakville) locations! Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just starting your journey, this gift card can be used towards memberships or classes, giving you access to dynamic, high-energy workouts led by expert trainers. Get ready to crush your fitness goals and feel amazing!
💪 Level Up Your Fitness with F45! Win a $250 gift card to F45 Training at either the Long Branch or Joshua Creek (Oakville) locations! Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just starting your journey, this gift card can be used towards memberships or classes, giving you access to dynamic, high-energy workouts led by expert trainers. Get ready to crush your fitness goals and feel amazing!
💪 Level Up Your Fitness with F45! Win a $250 gift card to F45 Training at either the Long Branch or Joshua Creek (Oakville) locations! Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just starting your journey, this gift card can be used towards memberships or classes, giving you access to dynamic, high-energy workouts led by expert trainers. Get ready to crush your fitness goals and feel amazing!
Most topical analgesics only temporarily mask pain, with pain returning rapidly once the treatment wears off.
Created in 2006, MEDISTIK is one of the strongest non-prescription topical pain solution for serious pain management. MEDISTIK primes your body to perform at its best by attacking pain and inflammation and help with restoring your muscles and joints for long-lasting relief, making a significant difference in your life.
Most topical analgesics only temporarily mask pain, with pain returning rapidly once the treatment wears off.
Created in 2006, MEDISTIK is one of the strongest non-prescription topical pain solution for serious pain management. MEDISTIK primes your body to perform at its best by attacking pain and inflammation and help with restoring your muscles and joints for long-lasting relief, making a significant difference in your life.
Most topical analgesics only temporarily mask pain, with pain returning rapidly once the treatment wears off.
Created in 2006, MEDISTIK is one of the strongest non-prescription topical pain solution for serious pain management. MEDISTIK primes your body to perform at its best by attacking pain and inflammation and help with restoring your muscles and joints for long-lasting relief, making a significant difference in your life.
Pete's Meats is a local butcher in Georgetown renowned for its high-quality fresh meats and friendly service. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction Pete's Meats offers a variety of cuts along with specialty items and locally sourced products making it a go-to destination for meat lovers and home cooks alike. Their Korean Short Ribs are a MUST try.
Pete's Meats is a local butcher in Georgetown renowned for its high-quality fresh meats and friendly service. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction Pete's Meats offers a variety of cuts along with specialty items and locally sourced products making it a go-to destination for meat lovers and home cooks alike. Their Korean Short Ribs are a MUST try.
Pete's Meats is a local butcher in Georgetown renowned for its high-quality fresh meats and friendly service. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction Pete's Meats offers a variety of cuts along with specialty items and locally sourced products making it a go-to destination for meat lovers and home cooks alike. Their Korean Short Ribs are a MUST try.
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