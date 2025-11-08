MSS TICKETS Formaldehyde 2026: A Moonlit Masquerade

Hosted by
About this event
Please purchase this ticket if you are a member of the McMaster Science Society Executive Team.
Please purchase this ticket if you have been approved by Serene and Khushi to enter Formaldehyde for free.
Serene and Khushi will be verifying every individual who purchases this ticket.
Please purchase this ticket if you have been approved by Serene and Khushi to enter Formaldehyde for free as part of the band
Serene and Khushi will be verifying every individual who purchases this ticket.
Please purchase this ticket if you have been approved by Serene and Khushi to purchase remainder tickets.
Please purchase this ticket if you have been approved by Serene and Khushi to purchase a DJ ticket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!