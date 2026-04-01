MTLRDL Inc

Hosted by

MTLRDL Inc

About this event

MTLRD - Beast of the East 2026

8650 Av. Querbes

Montréal, QC H3N 2X4, Canada

Day Pass (Saturday or Sunday) - All time derby fan
$35

Valid for one day of your choice. For the die-hard fans who want to give the community an extra push.

Day Pass (Saturday or Sunday) - Regular price
$30

Valid for one day of your choice. The standard rate.

Day Pass (Saturday or Sunday) - Accessible price
$25

Valid for one day of your choice. Because Derby is for everyone. Period.

Day Pass (Saturday or Sunday) - Children 6-14 years
$10

Valid for one day of your choice. 6-7 meme fans: Next generation of players

Weekend pass (3 days) - All time derby fan - Early bird
$57
Available until May 24

The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.

Weekend pass (3 days) - Regular price - Early bird
$52
Available until May 24

The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.

Weekend pass (3 days) - Accessible price - Early bird
$49
Available until May 24

The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.

Weekend pass (3 days) - Children 6-14 years
$26

The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.

Weekend pass (2 days) - All time derby fan - Early bird
$51
Available until May 24

The classic combo to catch all the action from Saturday through the Sunday finals.

Weekend pass (2 days) - Regular price - Early bird
$46
Available until May 24

The classic combo to catch all the action from Saturday through the Sunday finals.

Weekend pass (2 days) - Accessible price - Early bird
$43
Available until May 24

The classic combo to catch all the action from Saturday through the Sunday finals.

Friday night - All time derby fan
$22

Kick off the tournament with our Friday night feature game! Show your support from the very first whistle!

Friday night - Regular price
$18

Kick off the tournament with our Friday night feature game! Regular price: Just a regular fan doing extroardinary things

Friday night - Accessible price
$15

Kick off the tournament with our Friday night feature game! Because derby is for everyone. Period.

Friday night - Children 6-14 years
$5

Kick off the tournament with our Friday night feature game! 6-7 meme fans: Next generation of players

Children 0-5 years
Free

Big enough to cheer ticket: it's never too early to be a derby fan.

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