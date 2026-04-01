MTLRD - Beast of the East 2026

About this event
Valid for one day of your choice. For the die-hard fans who want to give the community an extra push.
Valid for one day of your choice. The standard rate.
Valid for one day of your choice. Because Derby is for everyone. Period.
Valid for one day of your choice. 6-7 meme fans: Next generation of players
The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.
The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.
The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.
The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.
The classic combo to catch all the action from Saturday through the Sunday finals.
The classic combo to catch all the action from Saturday through the Sunday finals.
The classic combo to catch all the action from Saturday through the Sunday finals.
Kick off the tournament with our Friday night feature game! Show your support from the very first whistle!
Kick off the tournament with our Friday night feature game! Regular price: Just a regular fan doing extroardinary things
Kick off the tournament with our Friday night feature game! Because derby is for everyone. Period.
Kick off the tournament with our Friday night feature game! 6-7 meme fans: Next generation of players
Big enough to cheer ticket: it's never too early to be a derby fan.
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