North FHC Campaign - Mini-Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Signed by Jason Spezza
Starting bid
1x Tote bag
1x Water bottle
1x Travel mug
1x Container of hot chocolate mix
Starting bid
$30 gift card + 5 class pass
Starting bid
Metal Art Piece
Starting bid
Pancake Griddle & Warming Tray
Starting bid
2x whitebox squeezy margaritas
5x 20 bee 200ml
3x fresh wines 200ml
5x creekside 200ml
1 lake view
1 non alcoholic pear flavoured apple drink 750ml
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