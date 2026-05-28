A white sign with "Silent Auction" written in red is displayed on an easel in the foreground, with a blurred background suggesting an indoor event.

Hosted by

Federated Health Charities

About this event

North FHC Campaign - Mini-Silent Auction

Senators Autograph (Jason Spezza) item
Senators Autograph (Jason Spezza)
$15

Starting bid

Signed by Jason Spezza

Tim Hortons item
Tim Hortons
$5

Starting bid

1x Tote bag

1x Water bottle

1x Travel mug

1x Container of hot chocolate mix

Stix & Stones Package item
Stix & Stones Package
$15

Starting bid

$30 gift card + 5 class pass

Sailboat Art Piece item
Sailboat Art Piece
$10

Starting bid

Metal Art Piece

Pancake Griddle item
Pancake Griddle
$10

Starting bid

Pancake Griddle & Warming Tray

Wine O'Clock Package item
Wine O'Clock Package
$15

Starting bid

2x whitebox squeezy margaritas 

5x 20 bee 200ml 

3x fresh wines 200ml

5x creekside 200ml

1 lake view 

1 non alcoholic pear flavoured apple drink 750ml

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