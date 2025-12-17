Offered by

Paws Crossed Animal Shelter & Adoption Centre Inc

About this shop

Mugs 4 Mutts

The Moonlit Trail item
The Moonlit Trail item
The Moonlit Trail
$30

For the quiet steps taken after dark, when trust is growing and the path forward is just beginning.

The Creekside Fetch item
The Creekside Fetch item
The Creekside Fetch
$25

For joyful moments by the water, when play replaces fear and the world feels wide again.


*Please note this mug has a small crack in the handle.

The Homestead Path item
The Homestead Path item
The Homestead Path
$30

For well-worn ground and loyal returns, where comfort is found in familiar footsteps.

The Hearth Trail item
The Hearth Trail item
The Hearth Trail
$30

For muddy paws drying by the fire, safe at last in warmth and quiet.

The Quiet Trail item
The Quiet Trail item
The Quiet Trail
$30

For the stillness that comes after the journey, when the path feels gentle and sure.

The Ember Path item
The Ember Path item
The Ember Path
$30

For evening walks under fading light, where hope glows warm and steady.

The Night Watch Trail item
The Night Watch Trail item
The Night Watch Trail
$30

For the faithful guardian who stands alert through every storm.

The Mossy Crossing item
The Mossy Crossing item
The Mossy Crossing
$30

For forest paths and curious noses, where adventure and grounding meet.

The Stillwater Path item
The Stillwater Path item
The Stillwater Path
$25

For peaceful mornings and soft reflections, when the world slows to a calm.

The Starbound Trail item
The Starbound Trail item
The Starbound Trail
$35

For dreamers and wanderers, chasing light beneath open skies.

The Afterstorm Trail item
The Afterstorm Trail item
The Afterstorm Trail
$25

For the road that follows hardship, where strength remains and the air feels new again.

The Forest Trail item
The Forest Trail item
The Forest Trail
$35

For moments of tranquility, where nature’s gentle whispers surround you and every step unfolds a sense of peace and renewal.

The Wildflower Path item
The Wildflower Path item
The Wildflower Path
$40

For a journey filled with vibrant blooms and delicate scents that inspire joy and a carefree sense of wonder with every step.

The Starlit Crossing item
The Starlit Crossing item
The Starlit Crossing
$35

For moments under the glowing sky, where gentle lights guide your way and spark a sense of wonder and tranquility.

The Riverbend Trail item
The Riverbend Trail item
The Riverbend Trail
$40

For a peaceful retreat by flowing waters, where gentle currents and scenic views invite reflection and a sense of calm.

The Pine Hollow item
The Pine Hollow item
The Pine Hollow
$35

For a cozy refuge among towering pines, where serenity and the whisper of needles create a peaceful escape.

The Skybound Cove item
The Skybound Cove item
The Skybound Cove
$35

For a serene sanctuary beneath the expansive sky, where open horizons and gentle breezes inspire a feeling of freedom and tranquility.

The Twilight Watch item
The Twilight Watch item
The Twilight Watch
$35

For a peaceful moment at dusk, where the sky darkens and a loyal dog keeps watch, filling the air with a sense of companionship and calm.

The Earth and Ember Path item
The Earth and Ember Path item
The Earth and Ember Path
$40

For a journey marked by well-worn trails that tell stories of loyal steps and enduring connection with the earth.

The Sunset Crossing item
The Sunset Crossing item
The Sunset Crossing
$40

For a peaceful passage as the day fades, where warm hues and gentle light create a serene and inspiring atmosphere.

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