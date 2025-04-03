Youth Unlimited Edmonton

Mulligans - 37th Annual Youth Unlimited Edmonton Charity Golf Challenge

435 Airport Perimeter Rd #7

Edmonton International Airport, AB

One mulligan
$10
This ticket gives you one mulligan for any golf shot taken on the course. It can only be used by the purchaser. This ticket will also be entered into a draw for a great prize awarded after the tournament ends. We hope you golf well enough you only need it to win the draw prize. There is a maximum of 3 mulligans per player.
Three mulligans
$20
This ticket gives you 3 mulligans for any golf shot taken on the course, except another mulligan. It can only be used by the purchaser. This ticket will also generate 3 tickets to be entered into a draw for a great prize awarded after the tournament ends. There is a maximum of 3 mulligans per player, but you can purchase for others on your team.

