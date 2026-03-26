NB Cares

Hosted by

NB Cares

About this event

Multicultural Market For Community BBQ May 31st 2026

811 St George Blvd

Moncton, NB E1E 2C2, Canada

Non Food Vendor Space
$50

Register for Space. Bring your own table, tent and chairs. Ideal for Non food vendors

Food Vendor Space
$65

Food Vendor Space, Bring your own table and chair, Additional Electricity Payment Required.

LeVeg Vendor Space
$65

Food Vendor Space, Bring your own table and chair, Additional Electricity Payment if Required. Space designated only for LeVeg

Electricity
$55

For Electricity, if you need electricity please buy this ticket.

Tables
$10

Rent Table, if you want to rent tables please purchase this ticket

Rent Chair
$5

Rent a Chair, $5 Per Chair, Maximum 4 Chairs. If you need chairs please purchase this ticket for chairs.

Rent a Tent
$25

Rent a Tent , $25 Per Tent. One Tent Per Space. Please purchase this ticket if you need a tent.

Community Organization with BBQ Stand
Free

if you are planning to join with BBQ stand to feed community.

Add a donation for NB Cares

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!