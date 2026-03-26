Multicultural Market For Community BBQ May 31st 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Register for Space. Bring your own table, tent and chairs. Ideal for Non food vendors
Food Vendor Space, Bring your own table and chair, Additional Electricity Payment Required.
Food Vendor Space, Bring your own table and chair, Additional Electricity Payment if Required. Space designated only for LeVeg
For Electricity, if you need electricity please buy this ticket.
Rent Table, if you want to rent tables please purchase this ticket
Rent a Chair, $5 Per Chair, Maximum 4 Chairs. If you need chairs please purchase this ticket for chairs.
Rent a Tent , $25 Per Tent. One Tent Per Space. Please purchase this ticket if you need a tent.
if you are planning to join with BBQ stand to feed community.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!