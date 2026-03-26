NB Cares

Hosted by

NB Cares

About this event

Multicultural Market For Festival of Colors

Assomption Blvd

Moncton, NB E1C 1A1, Canada

Non Food Vendor Space / Community Space
$100

Register for Space. Bring your own table, tent and chairs. Ideal for Non food vendors

Food Vendor Space
$150

Food Vendor Space, Bring your own table and chair, Additional Electricity Payment Required.

Electricity
$55

For Electricity, if you need electricity please buy this ticket.

Tables
$10

Rent Table, if you want to rent tables please purchase this ticket

Rent Chair
$5

Rent a Chair, $5 Per Chair, Maximum 4 Chairs. If you need chairs please purchase this ticket for chairs.

Rent a Tent
$25

Rent a Tent , $25 Per Tent. One Tent Per Space. Please purchase this ticket if you need a tent.

Support For Volunteer Refreshment
Pay what you can

We will use fund to provide refreshment to our volunteers.

Add a donation for NB Cares

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!