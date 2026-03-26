Multicultural Market For Festival of Colors

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About this event
Register for Space. Bring your own table, tent and chairs. Ideal for Non food vendors
Food Vendor Space, Bring your own table and chair, Additional Electricity Payment Required.
For Electricity, if you need electricity please buy this ticket.
Rent Table, if you want to rent tables please purchase this ticket
Rent a Chair, $5 Per Chair, Maximum 4 Chairs. If you need chairs please purchase this ticket for chairs.
Rent a Tent , $25 Per Tent. One Tent Per Space. Please purchase this ticket if you need a tent.
We will use fund to provide refreshment to our volunteers.
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