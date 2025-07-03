Multicultural Market For Festival of Colors July 26

$20 for electricity. We have to charge for Electricity so only vendors who needs gets it. Our volunteer will help you with electricity setup. Tent + Table and Chairs. We will give. you all and also setup for you . Our volunteer will also help you dissemble at the end of the event.

$20 for electricity. We have to charge for Electricity so only vendors who needs gets it. Our volunteer will help you with electricity setup. Tent + Table and Chairs. We will give. you all and also setup for you . Our volunteer will also help you dissemble at the end of the event.

More details...