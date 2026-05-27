Multifaith Discovery Day 2026

About this event
🌸 Little Lotus Learners (Ages 4–7) — Discovering the world's faiths through story, song, and wonder.
🌿 Mindful Meadow Explorers (Ages 8–11) — Exploring sacred spaces and creating art that connects us all.
🌊 Conscious Creek Navigators (Ages 12–16) — A meaningful journey into faith, dialogue, and shared humanity.
🙌 Volunteers — Join our team for this day and help create a safe, nurturing, and memorable camp experience for all our young campers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!