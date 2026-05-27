Waterloo Wellington Buddhist Monastery and Meditation Centre

Hosted by

Waterloo Wellington Buddhist Monastery and Meditation Centre

About this event

Multifaith Discovery Day 2026

1145 Roseville Rd

Cambridge, ON N1R 5S3, Canada

Age 4-7 yrs
$25

🌸 Little Lotus Learners (Ages 4–7) — Discovering the world's faiths through story, song, and wonder.

Age 8-11 yrs
$25

🌿 Mindful Meadow Explorers (Ages 8–11) — Exploring sacred spaces and creating art that connects us all.

Age 12+ yrs
$25

🌊 Conscious Creek Navigators (Ages 12–16) — A meaningful journey into faith, dialogue, and shared humanity.

Volunteers (18+ yrs)
Free

🙌 Volunteers — Join our team for this day and help create a safe, nurturing, and memorable camp experience for all our young campers.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!