Murder by the Bay - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Join Theatre by the Bay for an intimate and sophisticated autumn evening. This isn't just a tasting; it’s a invite only celebration of local culture, fine spirits, and the power of storytelling.
As a guest at Whisky by the Bay, you and a companion will enjoy an expertly curated selection of whiskies, each paired with insights into the craft. Between pours, you’ll be treated to "stories from our stage"—exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses into Theatre by the Bay’s 2026 season, featuring appearances by the artists and community members who bring our productions to life.
It’s the perfect way to support professional theatre in Barrie while enjoying a world-class tasting experience in an intimate, welcoming setting.
Package Highlights:
Guests must be 19+.
Value: $300
Starting bid
For the true theatre lover, this is more than one night out — it is a whole season of stories, performances, and curtain calls.
With two Full Flexi Passes to The Barrie Theatre Festival, the winning bidder can experience all six shows and make each outing even better with a stop at Kenzingtons.
Includes:
Value Breakdown:
2 passes at $260 each
$50 Kenzingtons gift card
Value $310
Starting bid
A charming night out with all the ingredients of a classic evening: a beautiful dinner, a little nostalgia, and the joyful harmonies of Forever Plaid.
Start with a meal at Michael & Marion’s, then settle in for a feel-good theatre experience in Barrie.
Includes:
Reservations recommended. Theatre tickets subject to availability.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Set sail for the perfect family outing in Barrie! This package offers a swashbuckling day of entertainment and world-class pizza.
Start or end your adventure at PIE Wood Fired Pizza Joint on the Barrie Waterfront. As Simcoe County's first real wood-oven pizza joint, PIE serves up high-quality, delicious slices in a unique atmosphere that's a favourite for kids and adults alike.
Then, head to the Five Points Theatre for Theatre by the Bay’s Young Company production of Treasure Island: A Pirate Musical, presented by Niche Bakers. This high-energy show is packed with music, laughter, and a motley crew of pirates, making it a perfect experience for families, grandparents, and kids of all ages.
Package Highlights:
Value: $160
Starting bid
A polished, glamorous date night built for someone who loves dinner, music, and a little sparkle.
The evening begins with dinner at The Crazy Fox, then continues with VIP tickets to Stars Come Out — a Broadway cabaret experience designed to feel like a true night on the town.
Includes:
Value: $400
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