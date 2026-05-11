Murder by the Bay - Silent Auction

Two Seats at Whisky by the Bay (Fall 2026)

Join Theatre by the Bay for an intimate and sophisticated autumn evening. This isn't just a tasting; it’s a invite only celebration of local culture, fine spirits, and the power of storytelling.





As a guest at Whisky by the Bay, you and a companion will enjoy an expertly curated selection of whiskies, each paired with insights into the craft. Between pours, you’ll be treated to "stories from our stage"—exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses into Theatre by the Bay’s 2026 season, featuring appearances by the artists and community members who bring our productions to life.





It’s the perfect way to support professional theatre in Barrie while enjoying a world-class tasting experience in an intimate, welcoming setting.





Package Highlights:

2 Admissions: To the exclusive Whisky by the Bay fall event.

Curated Tasting: A guided flight of premium whiskies.

Insider Access: Meet the artists and team behind the 2026 season.

Date: Fall 2026 (exact date to be announced later this season).

Venue: Michael & Marions

Guests must be 19+.





Value: $300