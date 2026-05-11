Theatre by the Bay
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Theatre by the Bay

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Theatre by the Bay

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Murder by the Bay - Silent Auction

The Spirit Society: A VIP Whisky Night by the Bay item
The Spirit Society: A VIP Whisky Night by the Bay
$120

Starting bid

Two Seats at Whisky by the Bay (Fall 2026)

Join Theatre by the Bay for an intimate and sophisticated autumn evening. This isn't just a tasting; it’s a invite only celebration of local culture, fine spirits, and the power of storytelling.


As a guest at Whisky by the Bay, you and a companion will enjoy an expertly curated selection of whiskies, each paired with insights into the craft. Between pours, you’ll be treated to "stories from our stage"—exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses into Theatre by the Bay’s 2026 season, featuring appearances by the artists and community members who bring our productions to life.


It’s the perfect way to support professional theatre in Barrie while enjoying a world-class tasting experience in an intimate, welcoming setting.


Package Highlights:

  • 2 Admissions: To the exclusive Whisky by the Bay fall event.
  • Curated Tasting: A guided flight of premium whiskies.
  • Insider Access: Meet the artists and team behind the 2026 season.
  • Date: Fall 2026 (exact date to be announced later this season).
  • Venue: Michael & Marions

Guests must be 19+.


Value: $300

Four Flexi Pass to The Barrie Theatre Festival item
Four Flexi Pass to The Barrie Theatre Festival
$75

Starting bid

For the true theatre lover, this is more than one night out — it is a whole season of stories, performances, and curtain calls.


With two Full Flexi Passes to The Barrie Theatre Festival, the winning bidder can experience all six shows and make each outing even better with a stop at Kenzingtons.


Includes:

  • 2 Full Flexi Passes to The Barrie Theatre Festival
  • Access to all 6 shows
  • $50 gift card to Kenzingtons

Value Breakdown:

2 passes at $260 each

$50 Kenzingtons gift card

Value $310

Dinner at Michael & Marion’s & Tickets to Forever Plaid item
Dinner at Michael & Marion’s & Tickets to Forever Plaid
$75

Starting bid

A charming night out with all the ingredients of a classic evening: a beautiful dinner, a little nostalgia, and the joyful harmonies of Forever Plaid.


Start with a meal at Michael & Marion’s, then settle in for a feel-good theatre experience in Barrie.


Includes:

  • $100 gift certificate to Michael & Marion’s
  • 2 tickets to Forever Plaid in Barrie, August 21–29

Reservations recommended. Theatre tickets subject to availability.


Value: $200

Ahoy, Adventure! Pirates, Pizza & Family Fun item
Ahoy, Adventure! Pirates, Pizza & Family Fun
$50

Starting bid

Pizza for 4 at PIE Wood Fired Pizza Joint, Barrie & 4 Tickets to Treasure Island at

Set sail for the perfect family outing in Barrie! This package offers a swashbuckling day of entertainment and world-class pizza.


Start or end your adventure at PIE Wood Fired Pizza Joint on the Barrie Waterfront. As Simcoe County's first real wood-oven pizza joint, PIE serves up high-quality, delicious slices in a unique atmosphere that's a favourite for kids and adults alike.


Then, head to the Five Points Theatre for Theatre by the Bay’s Young Company production of Treasure Island: A Pirate Musical, presented by Niche Bakers. This high-energy show is packed with music, laughter, and a motley crew of pirates, making it a perfect experience for families, grandparents, and kids of all ages.


Package Highlights:

  • Pizza for 4: At PIE Wood Fired Pizza (Barrie Waterfront location).
  • 4 Tickets to Treasure Island: Valid for any performance from August 19 - 29, 2026 (11:00 AM or 2:00 PM shows).
  • Venue: Five Points Theatre, Downtown Barrie.
  • The Show: A swashbuckling musical adventure directed by Tom Ketchum and Larissa Mair.

Value: $160

A Night Among the Stars: Dinner & VIP Cabaret item
A Night Among the Stars: Dinner & VIP Cabaret
$95

Starting bid

A polished, glamorous date night built for someone who loves dinner, music, and a little sparkle.


The evening begins with dinner at The Crazy Fox, then continues with VIP tickets to Stars Come Out — a Broadway cabaret experience designed to feel like a true night on the town.


Includes:

  • $100 gift card to The Crazy Fox
  • 2 VIP tickets to Stars Come Out


Value: $400

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!