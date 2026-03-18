Murder in the Commons

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General admission for one includes the reception with live jazz music, a complimentary drink ticket, three-course sit-down dinner, and an evening of hilarious entertainment.
General admission for eight, includes the reception with live jazz music, complimentary drink tickets, three-course sit-down dinners, and an evening of hilarious entertainment plus, priority reserved seating, a table sign, and $40 in savings -- bring your friends, colleagues, clients, or staff for a fun shared night out!
NOTE: Tables of eight are limited. This offer is subject to end without notice.
General admission for one includes the reception with live jazz music, a complimentary drink ticket, three-course sit-down dinner, and an evening of hilarious entertainment.
$
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