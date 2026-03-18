HARMONY CENTRE OWEN SOUND

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HARMONY CENTRE OWEN SOUND

About this event

Murder in the Commons

890 4th Ave E

Owen Sound, ON N4K 2N7, Canada

An Evening of Intrigue -- Early Bird Price!
$130
Available until Apr 30

General admission for one includes the reception with live jazz music, a complimentary drink ticket, three-course sit-down dinner, and an evening of hilarious entertainment.

Table of Eight -- Limited Availability!
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

General admission for eight, includes the reception with live jazz music, complimentary drink tickets, three-course sit-down dinners, and an evening of hilarious entertainment plus, priority reserved seating, a table sign, and $40 in savings -- bring your friends, colleagues, clients, or staff for a fun shared night out!


NOTE: Tables of eight are limited. This offer is subject to end without notice.

An Evening of Intrigue -- After May 1
$140
Available until May 20

General admission for one includes the reception with live jazz music, a complimentary drink ticket, three-course sit-down dinner, and an evening of hilarious entertainment.

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