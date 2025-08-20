Murder Mystery, Sep 19 - Volunteer Shifts

Hosted by
About this event
Working alongside our staff setting up the buffet and making sure it is stocked at all times. During slow times, volunteers can help with busing.
**There might be a slight change in the shift schedule as we are still working on the details of the event.
Volunteers will clean dirty plates and glassware from tables during dinner. After, tables will be wiped down.
**There might be a slight change in the shift schedule as we are still working on the details of the event.
Assisting our dishwasher by scrubbing pots and putting dishes away.
**There might be a slight change in the shift schedule as we are still working on the details of the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!